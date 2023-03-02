Jeff Perry Reveals How Alaska Daily With Hilary Swank Honors Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Watch : Hilary Swank Reveals How She Hid Her Pregnancy on Alaska Daily Set

This just in: Alaska Daily is back in circulation.

After a four-month winter hiatus, the ABC drama about Anchorage's Daily Alaskan newspaper officially returns for a new episode March 2. Ahead of the mid-season premiere, star Jeff Perry told E! News all about the shocking cliffhanger that left Hilary Swank's Eileen in peril.

Fans will recall the Nov. 17 mid-season finale saw Eileen finally come face-to-face with her stalker as he held her at gunpoint within the paper's mini-mall office.

"It's an amazing episode," Perry shared. "It's a brilliantly written episode and I think brilliantly acted by the others. I'm OK."

The journalism drama centers on small town coverage (or lack thereof) surrounding Alaska's missing and murdered Indigenous women, or MMIW. Perry, who plays managing editor Stanley, also revealed how the series—created by Tom McCarthy and based on Lawless: Sexual Violence in Alaska for the Anchorage Daily News—aims to honor real-life victims.

"We were visited by survivors of everything—assault, sexual abuse, rape, kidnapping, murder—on our set more than once," he recalled. "A group of Indigenous women and men talked to us and presented a story, almost a piece of theater and dance and music, that spoke to their struggle and to their determination and to their activism."