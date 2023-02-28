Ashley Park Reveals What It’s Like Working With Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building

Watch : Ashley Park Gushes Over Selena Gomez & Bette Midler Talks Hocus Pocus 3

Ashley Park has only magnifique things to say about Only Murders in the Building.

Days after the Emily in Paris actress announced she was joining the dark comedy's season three cast, Ashley exclusively told E! News on Feb. 27 how it's been like working with co-star Selena Gomez.

"I only know that she's the absolute sweetest," Ashley said at the 25th CDGA Costume Designers Guild Awards. "I've had such a joy on that set."

As for who she'll play on the show—and whether she'll out-solve Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short—Ashley is only letting a few details slip.

"All I can tell you is that I play a Broadway ingénue," the 31-year-old revealed, "and I think that if I gave anything else away, I'd get in trouble."

Ashley first shared she was joining the Only Murders crew on Feb. 22 with a hilarious TikTok featuring Selena and Martin. "murders?? IN THIS BUILDING????" she captioned the clip. "So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."