Ashley Park Reveals What It’s Like Working With Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building

Ashley Park has only magnifique things to say about Only Murders in the Building.
Days after the Emily in Paris actress announced she was joining the dark comedy's season three cast, Ashley exclusively told E! News on Feb. 27 how it's been like working with co-star Selena Gomez.
"I only know that she's the absolute sweetest," Ashley said at the 25th CDGA Costume Designers Guild Awards. "I've had such a joy on that set."
As for who she'll play on the show—and whether she'll out-solve Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short—Ashley is only letting a few details slip.
"All I can tell you is that I play a Broadway ingénue," the 31-year-old revealed, "and I think that if I gave anything else away, I'd get in trouble."
Ashley first shared she was joining the Only Murders crew on Feb. 22 with a hilarious TikTok featuring Selena and Martin. "murders?? IN THIS BUILDING????" she captioned the clip. "So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."
The show's season three cast will also feature Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.
For those who aren't caught up with Only Murders, the series follows the characters of Mabel (Selena), Charles (Steve) and Oliver (Martin) as they create a podcast to solve the murders taking place in their New York City apartment building—which has already seen two deaths. After a successful first and second season, the series was renewed for a third season last July.
"Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate," Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement at the time. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart."
The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu.