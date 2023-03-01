17 Cute & Affordable Amazon Dresses You Can Dress Up & Down for Spring

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're so excited for the warmer days ahead that we're already shopping around to fill our spring wardrobes. We can't wait to push our winter outerwear aside to make room for flowing dresses and strappy sandals. If you're feeling the same excitement for spring and want to start prepping your wardrobe for hotter temperatures, you're definitely going to want to keep reading this roundup of the cutest, most affordable spring dresses from Amazon.
We rounded up the most stylish dresses and two-piece sets from Amazon, starting at just $15. This guide has adorable chiffon mini dresses, the most flattering wrap midi dresses, silky slip dresses and so much more. We're talking pops of color, floral patterns, sheer sleeves, flowy skirts and more styles that are absolutely perfect for spring. The best part is that you can accessorize all of these dresses to be casual or more elevated! Continue below to shop all our favorite Amazon spring dresses.
Dokotoo Womens 2023 Spring Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
This dress has the prettiest billowing, sheer sleeves and a flattering, plunging v-neck. And, just wait until you see the stunning open back!
The on-sale dress is only $40 right now, and it has over 18,000 positive reviews, one saying, "Soo flattering! I sized up since I saw a lot of reviews saying minimum stretch! Not sheer at all, definitely one of my favorite new dresses! No need for a bra, it fits perfectly."
ZESICA Women's 2023 Square Neck Long Maxi Dress
This stunning square-neck maxi dress is so dreamy and versatile. It's available in sizes small to XX-large in a bunch of cute colors and prints. It has a stretchy and comfortable bodice, and adorable tie straps for added daintiness.
It has over 5,000 positive Amazon reviews, one raving, "I'm so excited to wear this somewhere! The color is beautiful and it fits like a glove. It's very forgiving in the belly area and accentuates your chest. The ties at the shoulders are so pretty and add some visual flair. I also have one in black!"
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress
Looking for the perfect midi dress for spring that you can easily dress up or down? This floral belted dress has adorable ruffle detailing and a flowing silhouette that is so flattering.
One of the 6,500+ reviews shares, "I am extremely satisfied with this dress. It is a beautiful print and the colors are rich. The dress is lined in the top part and the snap closure is perfect. The material is soft and the fit is flattering as the waist is stretchy and not tight. Would consider purchasing in another print."
Floerns Women's Plus Size Wrap V Neck Short Dress
Elevate this pretty wrap dress with heels and a cute crossbody purse or pair it with sneakers and a tote bag for a more casual look. No matter how you wear the playful look, it'll be an adorable addition to your spring wardrobe.
One reviewer shares, "I loved this product and it fit me perfectly! I honestly could have sized down but I like a more flowy fit anyways. So all worked out well, I would definitely recommend this dress."
EXLURA Women Tie Back Summer Dress
Need an outfit for a fancier spring occasion? This tie-back dress with beautiful long sleeves is perfect, and it's on sale for just $40. It has almost 9,000 positive reviews, one sharing, "Literally one of the prettiest dresses I've bought. It was flowy, and had stretch to it. I wore it as a hoco dress and it was comfortable throughout the whole night."
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Swing Midi Sun Dress
This ruffle wrap dress is perfect for a brunch or dinner, depending on how you style the look. You can pair it with an oversized denim jacket and a pair of strappy heels for a daytime look, or a leather jacket and pumps for an edgier evening outfit. Either way, this affordable midi dress with over 10,000 positive reviews will become a staple in your closet.
SOLY HUX Women's Plus Size Floral Print Off Shoulder Belted Dress
This off-the-shoulder belted dress is perfect for any occasion. The floral print is pretty for the spring, and the flowing silhouette and loose sleeves are comfortable and flattering.
One review explains, "This dress looks absolutely fantastic on me and I have gotten quite a few compliments. It fit exactly as expected. This dress may be more of a "baby doll" style for those that are taller, however I am quite short so the length hit an inch or two above the knee. I definitely recommend this!"
Summer Dress for Women
This high-neck mini dress is perfect for your upcoming spring break trip, brunch with the girls or anything in between. Elevate the look with a pair of strappy nude heels, a shoulder bag and some gold jewelry. It's a lightweight, comfy look that is on sale for just $34.
The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
A slip skirt is a spring wardrobe essential. It's such a versatile look that you can layer with sweaters or coats if it's still a bit chilly, but it also looks stunning on its own for when warmer weather permits! This midi slip dress from Amazon is so pretty and comes in a bunch of cute colors.
One reviewer shares, "I was glad that this dress fit so well. I was hesitant about this purchase because most slip dresses are usually tight around my hips. This was really cute. I added a purse, slouchy socks that I also purchased from Amazon and paired it with sneakers."
AIMCOO Women's Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
This dress is adorable, and nothing beats that $25 price! The wrap style is super flattering, and the blue shade is perfect for spring. One review shares, "Bought this dress for a wedding and loved it! The pattern is darling, anything that ties at the waist feels flattering to me. The dress is also very lightweight but doesn't feel like it was built using cheap material. Some light ruffles around the sleeves and bottom that feel fun and flirty!"
Angashion Women's Floral Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set
This maxi skirt and crop top set is the perfect spring look that you can pair with sandals and a denim jacket. It's affordable and trendy, and if you can even mix and match the pieces with other staples in your closet.
One rave review shares, "I got a ton of compliments the first time I wore this set. It's softer than I expected and fit perfectly. It's very stretchy, I probably could have sized down but I'm happy with my normal size. So flattering and comfortable, I love it!"
YOBECHO Women's Ruffle Sleeve Sweetheart Neckline Mini Dress
This ruffle sleeve dress comes in a bunch of fun prints, like this light blue floral one that is perfect for spring. The waistline is comfortable and flattering, and the sweetheart neckline is so pretty.
One reviewer shares, "For this being the first time I order a dress from Amazon, I must say I am impressed! This dress is beautiful, and makes your body look great without enhancing anything you do not want to be enhanced. Definitely a thin material, but not sheer/see through at all. I'm 5'1 and the length was perfect.. not too short, not too long! I also love that I can wear it with heels for a more elevated look, but also with some sneakers for a casual day."
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Beach Tank Dress
This sleeveless wrap tank dress has over 10,000 positive reviews and comes in so many colors, we can't decide which one we love most. You can dress the look down with sneakers and a denim jacket.
One reviewer raves, "The fabric is soft, right amount of stretch and flowy without being too clingy. Fit true to size. Would definitely order again!"
Amazon Essentials Women's Waisted Maxi Dress
This cinched waist maxi dress is currently on sale for just $15, and the stylish outfit combinations are limitless. You can pair it with sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual look, or heels and a leather jacket for an edgier, trendy evening look. It comes in so many cute colors and prints, too!
KOJOOIN Women Plus Size V Neck Wrap Maxi Dress
This pretty wrap maxi dress will be your go-to for those warmer spring days and nights. It's only $37 and ranges from sizes XL to 5XL in a ton of cute colors and prints.
One reviewer shares, "I bought this dress for an outdoor wedding in the hottest month of the summer. My hopes for this dress were not high, as I have gained some weight recently and I am about 6 ft tall. I was so pleasantly surprised when I tried it on! The fabric is amazing and flattering. The length is perfect for me too. In fact, this dress is so flattering that I may forgo shape wear! 10/10."
Dokotoo Womens 2023 Tiered Chiffon Elegant Mini Dress
This tiered chiffon mini dress would look so cute paired with nude heels and minimal accessories. It has a flattering fit and and elegant neckline with a simple bow. One reviewer shares, "I absolutely love this dress! The material is thick but not too heavy. I wore it in Puerto Rico in 90 degree weather and was very comfortable. I would size down if I purchase this (which I absolutely may!)"
Floerns Women's Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress
If you're looking for the perfect black dress for spring, this off-shoulder midi dress is a gorgeous option. You can dress the look up or down, and the slit at the leg is so eye-catching.
One reviewer shares, "Love, love, love! A random woman came up to me at a store and we exchanged numbers just so I could send her the link to this dress. Very flattering."
