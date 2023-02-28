Tessa Thompson Reacts to Michael B. Jordan’s Steamy Calvin Klein Ad

Watch : Tessa Thompson REACTS to Michael B. Jordan's Calvin Klein Ad

Tessa Thompson thinks Michael B. Jordan's new Calvin Klein campaign is a total knockout.

The 39-year-old shared her thoughts about her co-star Michael's steamy ad, which includes black-and-white photos of Michael posing in nothing but his Calvins. And it has her stamp of approval.

As Tessa exclusively joked to E! News at the Creed III premiere Feb. 27, "I already have it wallpapered at home."

Aside from admiring Michael's Calvin Klein campaign, Tessa, who has worked alongside him in three Creed films, also admires the 36-year-old for his character.

"It's a joy to work with Mike," the Thor: Love and Thunder star said. "He's such a consummate professional. He's hugely talented and most especially the thing I admire is that he has a tremendous heart and he's just a kind, kind human."

Reflecting on the work they have put out together with Creed projects, Tessa noted how she and Michael have evolved through the journey.