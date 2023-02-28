Tessa Thompson Reacts to Michael B. Jordan’s Steamy Calvin Klein Ad

Tessa Thompson thinks Michael B. Jordan's new Calvin Klein campaign is a total knockout.
The 39-year-old shared her thoughts about her co-star Michael's steamy ad, which includes black-and-white photos of Michael posing in nothing but his Calvins. And it has her stamp of approval.
As Tessa exclusively joked to E! News at the Creed III premiere Feb. 27, "I already have it wallpapered at home."
Aside from admiring Michael's Calvin Klein campaign, Tessa, who has worked alongside him in three Creed films, also admires the 36-year-old for his character.
"It's a joy to work with Mike," the Thor: Love and Thunder star said. "He's such a consummate professional. He's hugely talented and most especially the thing I admire is that he has a tremendous heart and he's just a kind, kind human."
Reflecting on the work they have put out together with Creed projects, Tessa noted how she and Michael have evolved through the journey.
"Mike and I talk about this all the time," she explained. "There's been so much grown that's happened for us individually as humans and to get to see that growth mirrored and challenged by these characters over the years has been a very rare thing."
Part of that growth for Michael has included making his directorial debut with Creed III, which will hit theaters nationwide March 3.
"I think when you know someone for a long time, it's a pleasure to see them grow and also a pleasure to get to be a part of that growth," Tessa added. "It's really an honor."