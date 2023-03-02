Exclusive

These Beauty Hacks From the Dancing With the Stars Cast Deserve a Perfect 10

While traveling the country for the Dancing With the Stars Live tour, Emma Slater, Kateryna Klishyna and Alexis Warr Burton shared the beauty secrets they’ve learned with E! News.

Watch: Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater GUSH Over "DWTS" Family

You better believe these stars know their way around the ballroom and a bronzing stick.

After Dancing With the Stars wrapped up its debut season on Disney+ in November 2022, much of the cast including Emma Slater, Kateryna Klishyna and Alexis Warr Burton continued moving and grooving all over the country by participating in the show's live tour.

Without a professional hair and makeup team along for the ride, they became just as adept with their glam as they are with the fox trot. Among the techniques they have to share: less can be so much more.

"It's not about a huge amount of beauty and makeup products on the face," Kateryna shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "You just need to find those that works perfect for you. Sometimes I can do make up in 30 minutes with minimum products and it's going to look amazing on stage." 

For Alexis, she believes it's best to start with the eyes when getting ready for a show. Fortunately, her co-star Emma has a game-changing product to help.

"A lot of us on the tour use the Brow Freeze by Anastasia Beverly Hills, which is a brow styling wax in a pot," she said. "We just use a brow brush to shape them in place and voila! I love brows and I'm so happy that thick brows made a comeback."

Once you move to the whole face, Emma recalled a tip she received from Dancing With the Stars alum Gabby Windey "that spraying your makeup lightly—from a safe distance—with hair spray is actually a great hack for setting your makeup if you don't have setting spray handy. I actually tried it one night for the tour and it totally works!"

And if you do find yourself on a big stage, wanting to grab the attention of fans in the front row to the last seat in the house, Emma has some tips.

"When I'm on stage, I like to do my makeup a lot stronger than I would if it were an everyday look," she said. "Because of that, I like to use really pigmented and shimmery eyeshadows and dark liners that show up from further away and in stage lighting. I start my makeup with my eyes first and foundation second, so that any shadow that drops down onto my cheeks I can wipe away using a cotton pad and micellar water." 

Regardless of if the spotlight is on you or you want to trot to the store for errands, Kateryna urges women to protect their skin. One important step for every routine is to invest in good makeup removal.

"The health of my skin and an easy way of removing makeup is so important for me," she shared of her pick, Farmacy's Green Clean Makeup Meltaway. "My skin is sensitive, but this cleansing balm so magically soft and effective on my skin. I can't image my everyday without it."

To see the Dancing With the Stars' beauty hacks onstage, keep reading. And find out when the Dancing With the Stars Live 2023 tour is coming to your town by clicking here.

Your favorite Dancing With the Stars cast members are hitting the road for another 2023 live tour

With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent and non-stop entertainment, the tour promises to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show. 

When traveling on the road, the Dancing With the Stars cast does their own hair and makeup before every show. 

If you're looking for a fresh dewy look, Emma Slater recommends using a shimmery primer. "It helps my skin not look so congested with makeup," she said. "I like to use Supergoop's Glow Screen or Giorgio Armani's luminous silk hydrating primer." 

How does Kateryna Klishyna get her hair looking show ready? "My Dyson Airwrap is my lifesaver on the road for all my hairstyles," she told E! News. 

Alexis Warr Burton swears by mascara from L'Oréal Voluminous or Babe Lash before completing her look with Demi Wispies from Ardell Lashes. Before she knows it, it's already showtime. 

By Marenah Dobin

We interviewed Emma Slater, Kateryna Klishyna and Alexis Warr Burton because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Get your glam on with these tried and true products recommended by Emma, Kateryna, and Alexis.

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara

Alexis uses the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara on the DWTS tour. This affordable find builds up lashes to look 5 times as thick, according to the brand. This soft formula is easy to apply and it doesn't clump or flake throughout the day.

Amazon shoppers left 7,600+ 5-star reviews for this mascara and it has 1,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews. 

$11
$8
Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Wax

Use this brow gel to tame, sculpt, and hold your brows in place. Emma's pick has 176.4K+ Sephora Loves, 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 1,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$23
Amazon
$23
Ulta
$23
Sephora

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover

Gently remove makeup and cleanse without harsh rubbing. Put this micellar water onto a cleansing pad, press and cleanse to remove makeup with ease.

Emma's recommendation is a beloved product with 42,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews. 

$10
$8
Amazon
$10
Ulta

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

If you prefer a cleansing balm for makeup removal, Kateryna recommends the Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm. It is a gentle, yet effective product. Massage the balm on dry skin in circular motions. Then, add water to work up a lather to wipe off your makeup.

This cleansing balm has 402.9K+ Sephora Loves and 4,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$24-$46
Amazon
$24-$46
Farmacy Beauty
$24-$46
Sephora

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++

Emma uses this multitasking sunscreen that delivers a dewy, glowing finish without feeling greasy or oily. This formula has hydrating ingredients that will leave your skin feeling soft all day long. 

The Supergoop! Glowscreen has 300.1K+ Sephora Loves, 2,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$38
Amazon
$38
Ulta
$22-$48
Sephora

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Hydrating Makeup Primer

Emma preps her skin for makeup with this hydrating primer. It smooths out the skin to create an soft, even canvas for makeup application and it has a radiant finish. 

This primer has 18.8K+ Sephora Loves.

$44
Sephora
$44
Macy's

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Kateryna styles her hair with the Dyson Airwrap. It's a splurge, but it's a worthwhile investment because of its multiple attachments. You can use this device to dry, straighten, curl, smooth, or add waves to your hair. 

The Dyson Airwrap has 181.1K+ Sephora Loves.

$599
Sephora
$599
Dyson

Ardell False Eyelashes- Demi Wispies

Alexis creates stage-ready eye makeup with Ardell lashes. These have have staggered lengths for a subtle, yet flirty look. 

This set with 5 pairs of lashes has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
$10
Amazon
