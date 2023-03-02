These Beauty Hacks From the Dancing With the Stars Cast Deserve a Perfect 10

You better believe these stars know their way around the ballroom and a bronzing stick.
After Dancing With the Stars wrapped up its debut season on Disney+ in November 2022, much of the cast including Emma Slater, Kateryna Klishyna and Alexis Warr Burton continued moving and grooving all over the country by participating in the show's live tour.
Without a professional hair and makeup team along for the ride, they became just as adept with their glam as they are with the fox trot. Among the techniques they have to share: less can be so much more.
"It's not about a huge amount of beauty and makeup products on the face," Kateryna shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "You just need to find those that works perfect for you. Sometimes I can do make up in 30 minutes with minimum products and it's going to look amazing on stage."
For Alexis, she believes it's best to start with the eyes when getting ready for a show. Fortunately, her co-star Emma has a game-changing product to help.
"A lot of us on the tour use the Brow Freeze by Anastasia Beverly Hills, which is a brow styling wax in a pot," she said. "We just use a brow brush to shape them in place and voila! I love brows and I'm so happy that thick brows made a comeback."
Once you move to the whole face, Emma recalled a tip she received from Dancing With the Stars alum Gabby Windey "that spraying your makeup lightly—from a safe distance—with hair spray is actually a great hack for setting your makeup if you don't have setting spray handy. I actually tried it one night for the tour and it totally works!"
And if you do find yourself on a big stage, wanting to grab the attention of fans in the front row to the last seat in the house, Emma has some tips.
"When I'm on stage, I like to do my makeup a lot stronger than I would if it were an everyday look," she said. "Because of that, I like to use really pigmented and shimmery eyeshadows and dark liners that show up from further away and in stage lighting. I start my makeup with my eyes first and foundation second, so that any shadow that drops down onto my cheeks I can wipe away using a cotton pad and micellar water."
Regardless of if the spotlight is on you or you want to trot to the store for errands, Kateryna urges women to protect their skin. One important step for every routine is to invest in good makeup removal.
"The health of my skin and an easy way of removing makeup is so important for me," she shared of her pick, Farmacy's Green Clean Makeup Meltaway. "My skin is sensitive, but this cleansing balm so magically soft and effective on my skin. I can't image my everyday without it."
To see the Dancing With the Stars' beauty hacks onstage, keep reading. And find out when the Dancing With the Stars Live 2023 tour is coming to your town by clicking here.
By Marenah Dobin
Get your glam on with these tried and true products recommended by Emma, Kateryna, and Alexis.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara
Alexis uses the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara on the DWTS tour. This affordable find builds up lashes to look 5 times as thick, according to the brand. This soft formula is easy to apply and it doesn't clump or flake throughout the day.
Amazon shoppers left 7,600+ 5-star reviews for this mascara and it has 1,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Extreme Hold Laminated-Look Sculpting Wax
Use this brow gel to tame, sculpt, and hold your brows in place. Emma's pick has 176.4K+ Sephora Loves, 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 1,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover
Gently remove makeup and cleanse without harsh rubbing. Put this micellar water onto a cleansing pad, press and cleanse to remove makeup with ease.
Emma's recommendation is a beloved product with 42,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
If you prefer a cleansing balm for makeup removal, Kateryna recommends the Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm. It is a gentle, yet effective product. Massage the balm on dry skin in circular motions. Then, add water to work up a lather to wipe off your makeup.
This cleansing balm has 402.9K+ Sephora Loves and 4,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Emma uses this multitasking sunscreen that delivers a dewy, glowing finish without feeling greasy or oily. This formula has hydrating ingredients that will leave your skin feeling soft all day long.
The Supergoop! Glowscreen has 300.1K+ Sephora Loves, 2,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Kateryna styles her hair with the Dyson Airwrap. It's a splurge, but it's a worthwhile investment because of its multiple attachments. You can use this device to dry, straighten, curl, smooth, or add waves to your hair.
The Dyson Airwrap has 181.1K+ Sephora Loves.
Ardell False Eyelashes- Demi Wispies
Alexis creates stage-ready eye makeup with Ardell lashes. These have have staggered lengths for a subtle, yet flirty look.
This set with 5 pairs of lashes has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.