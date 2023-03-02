These Beauty Hacks From the Dancing With the Stars Cast Deserve a Perfect 10

Watch : Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater GUSH Over "DWTS" Family

You better believe these stars know their way around the ballroom and a bronzing stick.

After Dancing With the Stars wrapped up its debut season on Disney+ in November 2022, much of the cast including Emma Slater, Kateryna Klishyna and Alexis Warr Burton continued moving and grooving all over the country by participating in the show's live tour.

Without a professional hair and makeup team along for the ride, they became just as adept with their glam as they are with the fox trot. Among the techniques they have to share: less can be so much more.

"It's not about a huge amount of beauty and makeup products on the face," Kateryna shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "You just need to find those that works perfect for you. Sometimes I can do make up in 30 minutes with minimum products and it's going to look amazing on stage."

For Alexis, she believes it's best to start with the eyes when getting ready for a show. Fortunately, her co-star Emma has a game-changing product to help.