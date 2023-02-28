Move Aside Sister Wives: Meet the Cast from TLC’s New Show Seeking Brother Husband

Your next reality TV guilty pleasure is here.
Seeking Brother Husband, premiering on TLC in March, will introduce four polyandrous relationships and their quests to add additional husbands into their families.
"Polyandry is the practice of one woman having multiple husbands," Kendra, who appears on Seeking Brother Husband with her partners Carl and Tiger, explains in the show's trailer, "but those husbands cannot have any other partners."
The show, of course, draws obvious comparisons to TLC's Sister Wives —which explores the world of polygamy, where one man has multiple wives—and Seeking Brother Husband's Elisa is hoping to show viewers that the worlds aren't so dissimilar.
"There's definitely a double standard when a female has multiple partners," Elisa says in the trailer. "It's, ‘Oh my gosh, she's such a slut. She sleeps around.'"
Elisa continues, "They assume multiple male partners, it's just about sex. That's definitely not it."
The process of adding a new husband into the relationship, however, isn't always smooth.
"Things really started to get awkward when I heard some noise in the basement," Patrick, who adds new husband Noble into his marriage with wife Chara, says. "A little moaning, a little groaning."
Might be time for some earplugs, Patrick!
Seeking Brother Husband premieres on TLC in March.
In the meantime, keep scrolling for more information about the couples.
Kenya, Carl and Tiger (Houston, Texas)
Kenya and Carl connect on a philosophical level and have been married for 26 years with three adult children. Tiger, husband No. 2, fulfills Kenya's emotional and physical needs: however, it's been 10 years and Kenya is seeking even more thrill, adventure and attention. Will she find a third brother husband? And how will Carl and Tiger feel about another addition to the family?
Elisa and Mike (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Elisa and Mike are newlyweds with a long dating history. Elisa has a strong desire to have multiple husbands and is open for a lifestyle change. But for Mike, there is admittedly some level of jealousy, although he's willing to support Elisa's interest in the world of polyandry.
Chara, Patrick and Noble (Atlanta, Ga.)
Chara has been with her husband Patrick for 13 years and even after they drifted apart, they still chose to stay together because of their emotional bond. They explored having another partner to fulfill all of Chara's needs, which is where Noble comes in. Noble tends to live the single man's lifestyle—yet Chara's ready to have a child. She is now faced with a decision of which brother husband to choose to be the biological father.
Kim, Dustin and Vinson (Asheville, N.C.)
Kim and Dustin have been married for 11 years. Vinson is their first brother husband and has a great relationship with both of them. Although Kim provides a safe and accepting space for him, Vinson isn't sure he's ready to share that with anyone beyond the three of them.