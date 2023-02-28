Move Aside Sister Wives: Meet the Cast from TLC’s New Show Seeking Brother Husband

Watch : Meet the Couples of TLC's Seeking Brother Husband

Your next reality TV guilty pleasure is here.

Seeking Brother Husband, premiering on TLC in March, will introduce four polyandrous relationships and their quests to add additional husbands into their families.

"Polyandry is the practice of one woman having multiple husbands," Kendra, who appears on Seeking Brother Husband with her partners Carl and Tiger, explains in the show's trailer, "but those husbands cannot have any other partners."

The show, of course, draws obvious comparisons to TLC's Sister Wives —which explores the world of polygamy, where one man has multiple wives—and Seeking Brother Husband's Elisa is hoping to show viewers that the worlds aren't so dissimilar.

"There's definitely a double standard when a female has multiple partners," Elisa says in the trailer. "It's, ‘Oh my gosh, she's such a slut. She sleeps around.'"

Elisa continues, "They assume multiple male partners, it's just about sex. That's definitely not it."

The process of adding a new husband into the relationship, however, isn't always smooth.

"Things really started to get awkward when I heard some noise in the basement," Patrick, who adds new husband Noble into his marriage with wife Chara, says. "A little moaning, a little groaning."

Might be time for some earplugs, Patrick!