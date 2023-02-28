Model Abby Choi's Murder Case: Police Search for Missing Body Parts

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Content warning: This story contains graphic details.

Hong Kong authorities are searching for more evidence in the case of model Abby Choi's gruesome murder after her some of her remains were found inside of a home in the city's Tai Po district.

On Feb. 28, more than 100 officers began combing through a landfill at Ta Kwu Ling, a neighborhood south of the mainland China border, in search for missing body parts and possible personal effects belonging to the 28-year-old, according to Associated Press.

Abby's ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28—as well as his father Kwong Kau, 65, and brother Anthony Kwong, 31—have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the influencer's death. Meanwhile, Alex's mother Jenny Li, 63, faces one count of perverting the course of justice, per AP.

Police superintendent Alan Chung said investigators honed in on the landfill after the suspects allegedly "threw away several bags of important evidence in the morning of Feb. 22," according to the outlet. He added that investigators suspect the bags may possibly contain "some human body parts or they could be the clothes and the phone of the victim, or even the weapons."