Model Abby Choi's Murder Case: Police Search for Missing Body Parts

Content warning: This story contains graphic details.
Hong Kong authorities are searching for more evidence in the case of model Abby Choi's gruesome murder after her some of her remains were found inside of a home in the city's Tai Po district.
On Feb. 28, more than 100 officers began combing through a landfill at Ta Kwu Ling, a neighborhood south of the mainland China border, in search for missing body parts and possible personal effects belonging to the 28-year-old, according to Associated Press.
Abby's ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28—as well as his father Kwong Kau, 65, and brother Anthony Kwong, 31—have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the influencer's death. Meanwhile, Alex's mother Jenny Li, 63, faces one count of perverting the course of justice, per AP.
Police superintendent Alan Chung said investigators honed in on the landfill after the suspects allegedly "threw away several bags of important evidence in the morning of Feb. 22," according to the outlet. He added that investigators suspect the bags may possibly contain "some human body parts or they could be the clothes and the phone of the victim, or even the weapons."
Authorities first began looking into Abby's case when she was reported missing on Feb. 21. Days later, police said her dismembered body parts were found inside a refrigerator and stainless steel pot at a rented residence. Police previously said that a meat slicer, an electric saw and some clothing were also found at the home, according to CNN.
Abby's torso and hands remain missing, and authorities said the search at the landfill could last for one or two more days, per Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK. The outlet reported that officers found bones at the trash site on Feb. 28, but could not determine if they were human or animal.
The influencer last posted to her Instagram on Feb. 14, just days before her disappearance. At the time, she shared her latest cover story with fashion publication L'Officiel Monaco, writing in part, "Grateful for this recognition and the continued support along the way."
According to AP, Alex and his family have not entered their pleas, and their lawyers do not appear to have issued a comment on the case.