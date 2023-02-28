Everything Our Shopping Editors Would Buy From Ulta With $100

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one thing is for certain, it's that our shopping team is always testing out the latest and greatest beauty products. From bronzing drops to multi-functional concealers, there's nothing we love more than a rave-worthy beauty find.
To put things plainly, we're obsessed with all things beauty, and one of our favorite places to get some makeup, skincare and haircare retail therapy done is at Ulta. From their top-rated brands like tarte cosmetics and Morphe to cult-favorite products like Fenty Beauty's Lip Luminizer and Laura Mercier's setting powder, it's our one-stop shop for all things beauty.
Because there are simply so many good finds from Ulta that we want everyone to know about, we've rounded up some of our top contenders. We've included everything from Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick to tarte's Shape Tape Concealer and more, all of which are under $100. Scroll below to shop the best Ulta beauty products for yourself.
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
With this Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, dry, cracked lips will be a thing of the past. The lip gloss has unmatched shine and glimmer, in each of its five dreamy, rich shades. The best part? It's non-sticky and nourishing, which we always appreciate in a gloss.
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
If you want makeup that won't budge all day and night, you simply must incorporate Urban Decay's long-lasting makeup setting spray into your routine. The setting spray, which has over 23,000 positive reviews, does not disappoint.
One reviewer shares, "My husband and I recently took a trip to Disneyland. Knowing he would only want to do water rides the entire time we were there I was looking for a water-proofing makeup spray. Being a hairstylist/makeup artist I wanted to look my best at all times. I searched high and low and then I discovered this beauty. It's not marketed as water resistant but it totally should be. It withstood hours of 97 degree California heat and splash mountain. It is officially a staple in my makeup bag."
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
Thanks to TikTok, Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick went totally viral recently, but it's been a long-time staple beauty product for many. It's a sheer, lightweight formula that strikes the perfect balance between a lipstick and gloss. One reviewer shares, "For the past 8 years I have bought this product. I swear by it! It's beautiful, natural, moisturizing. You can dress it up or dress it down. I wear it almost every day!"
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Laura Mercier's setting powder is a must-have in our makeup bags at all times. It has 24-hour shine control, a silky feel and finish and zero flashback. It's a holy grail product that has cracked the code to a long-lasting, natural, blurred complexion.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
For a reliable, long-wearing mascara that doesn't clump or get cakey, the Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara is the perfect pick. It gives our lashes a dramatic look with just a few swipes, and the applicator glides seamlessly through lashes while building volume. You'll never go back to another mascara after using this one.
Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer
Tarte's top-rated full coverage concealer is a fan favorite that we buy time and time again. It glides on to the skin seamlessly and doesn't crease, which is a must for concealers! It brightens dark circles, smooths out fine lines and makes your skin look awake, even if you didn't get a full eight hours of sleep.
NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation
If you're looking for a foundation that doubles as skincare, this one from NARS is totally worth the splurge. It's a breathable and buildable formula that doesn't clog or suffocate the skin. Plus, the natural, radiant-looking coverage is unbeatable.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum
This Hyaluronic Acid 2% and B5 serum is a can't-skip in your skincare routine. The affordable formula replenishes dry skin and supports the skin barrier. All you have to do is apply a few drops to your skin before going in with your cream products.
One reviewer shares, "It's absolutely amazing! In a week, it makes my skin feel soft and smooth and is making my routine a breeze!! It's definitely a must have!"
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
IT Cosmetics' CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ has been a fan-favorite for years, for good reason! It's a lightweight formula that blends into the skin smoothly for full, natural-looking coverage, but that's not all. It triples as a mineral sunscreen and anti-aging serum.
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
The Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil has social media's stamp of approval, but what was the hype all about? Well, it's a hydrating, non-sticky and moisturizing lip oil that looks as great as it feels. The gloss and shine is unparalleled, and the applicator feels cushiony soft, too.
Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
This tinted moisturizer with SPF 25 has a buildable formula that looks super natural. It'll give your complexion a subtle glow, and according to one review, "This is the best tinted moisturizer I ever tried. Goes on evenly and smoothly with just enough coverage not to be too heavy. I have already recommended it to many people."
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant
Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant is one of those products that has us asking, "how did we ever live without you?" It's an enzyme powder that activates with contact to water, and gently scrubs away impurities from the skin. It totally resets and evens out the skin, making it completely worth the splurge.
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil
This Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil is more than just a highlighter. It provides a 3D-like sparkle for the face and body that will take your makeup look from great to glam. One reviewer shares, "I have wanted to try this forever and I have to say I love it! It can be subtle and still have sparkle or you can apply more for a more intense shine! I use it as a little shimmer eyeshadow as well and it's so pretty!"
Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer
This bronzer from Physicians Formula really does go on like butter. The formula is super smooth and adds dimension and glow to the face. It has over 17,000 positive reviews on Ulta, one raving, "This literally smells SO good, and not to mention the price is so good, and it actually works really well. It blends out like a dream!"
Banila Co Clean It Zero 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm
This Banila Co cleansing balm will remove your makeup and leave your skin feeling soft to the touch. It's formulated with Active botanicals, Hot Springs Water, Vitamin E and Vitamin C for clean and blemish-free skin.
One reviewer explains, "I buy the nourishing cleansing balm. It leaves my skin soft and supple. It removes all your makeup as a pre cleanse. I have bought some others but this one is my favorite!"
For some makeup tips and tricks to accompany your shopping, check out our guide to color-correcting for just $4.