Kelsea Ballerini Is Putting Her Heart First During Healing Journey After Morgan Evans Divorce

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Talks Healing Journey After Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini is getting back her own beat.

One week after getting candid about her split from country singer Morgan Evans on the Call Her Daddy podcast Feb. 22, Kelsea shared how she is doing during a Q&A on Instagram.

"I'm good. It's been an emotional rollercoaster of a few weeks," Kelsea replied to a follower asking how she is doing, alongside a car selfie Feb. 27, "but I feel artistically so fulfilled releasing Rolling Up The Welcome Mat and a little more understood."

The 29-year-old, who is currently on tour, added, "my heart is so full from the UK shows and just having some abroad adventure. I'm focusing on the good, the joy, the new."

So, what Kelsea has learned on her healing journey thus far?

"To each their own!!" she captioned a photo of herself smiling while jumping on a trampoline. "For me it's been, detaching the idea of what I thought my life would/should look like and falling in love with how it actually looks in the present moment."