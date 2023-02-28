Kelsea Ballerini Is Putting Her Heart First During Healing Journey After Morgan Evans Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini is getting back her own beat.
One week after getting candid about her split from country singer Morgan Evans on the Call Her Daddy podcast Feb. 22, Kelsea shared how she is doing during a Q&A on Instagram.
"I'm good. It's been an emotional rollercoaster of a few weeks," Kelsea replied to a follower asking how she is doing, alongside a car selfie Feb. 27, "but I feel artistically so fulfilled releasing Rolling Up The Welcome Mat and a little more understood."
The 29-year-old, who is currently on tour, added, "my heart is so full from the UK shows and just having some abroad adventure. I'm focusing on the good, the joy, the new."
So, what Kelsea has learned on her healing journey thus far?
"To each their own!!" she captioned a photo of herself smiling while jumping on a trampoline. "For me it's been, detaching the idea of what I thought my life would/should look like and falling in love with how it actually looks in the present moment."
Kelsea and Morgan, 37, announced their split in August 2022 after five years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in November.
As for how she's embracing her new chapter, the "Just Married" artist is rolling up the welcome matt to any judgment that doesn't come "from those who know you truly and deeply."
Kelsea also noted she is "making space and time to sit and greet your own thoughts," adding that, "nothing is really that deep. We're balls of energy in meat suits floating on a rock in space. show up, do your best, be kind and keep going."
And since calling it quits with Morgan—who has also made music about the breakup—Kelsea's found love again with a certain pogue.
The three-time Grammy nominee revealed to Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in the Feb. 22 episode that she has been seeing Outer Banks star Chase Stokes since December 2022.
As for how their budding romance came to be, Kelsea shared the unapologetic way she got the actor's attention.
"I slid into his DMs," she revealed. "I was just like, 'I'm not gonna get on an app.' And honestly, he shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear. He was like, 'You know who's really cute? When you're ready. Chase.' And I was like, 'You're so right.'"
And Chase hasn't shied away from PDA, posting a sweet snap on his Instagram Stories Feb. 23, with Kelsea giving the 30-year-old a kiss on the cheek with her arms wrapped around him. He simply wrote, "imy," with a red heart emoji.