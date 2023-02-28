Grab Some Water, Michael B. Jordan's Steamy Underwear Ad Will Make You Thirsty

Michael B. Jordan starred in Calvin Klein's sizzling new campaign, stripping down to his underwear and showing off his rock-hard abs. See the photos for yourself.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 28, 2023 8:40 PMTags
FashionModelsViralMichael B. JordanE! Insider
Watch: Tessa Thompson REACTS to Michael B. Jordan's Calvin Klein Ad

Michael B. Jordan went from boxer to briefs.

The Creed III actor, who made his directorial debut for the film's trilogy, is no stranger to showing off his toned physique for his portrayal of fictional boxing champion Adonis Johnson. But it turns out that art can sometimes imitate life, as he recently bared it all for his latest role as Calvin Klein's newest star.

The 36-year-old stripped down to the brand's infamous tighty whities to model the new spring 2023 collection. And model, he did.

From staring seductively into the camera as the underwear peeked through his unbuttoned jeans to putting his guns on display as he pulled his white tank off, the campaign images are so steamy you'll need a glass of water to rehydrate.

"Michael B. Jordan embodies confident ambition through elevated portraits that capture his energy, passion and physical intensity," a press release read. "Styled in our new Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear styles, the visuals reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."

photos
Michael B. Jordan's Hottest Photos

And while Michael's Calvin Klein ads have people fanning themselves, he admitted he was concerned about one reaction, in particular.

"I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here,'" he told People. "My business all out in the streets — literally."

PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

Trending Stories

1

Mod Sun Breaks Silence on Avril Lavigne Breakup

2

Aubrey Plaza’s Stylist Defends Cut-Out SAG Awards Dress Amid Criticism

3

Why Malaysia Pargo Is Stepping Back From Basketball Wives

During the Los Angeles premiere of Creed III on Feb. 27, Tessa Thompson shared her thoughts on the sexy ad with E! News.

"I already have it wallpapered at home," she joked on the red carpet, before adding, "He's great, it's a joy to work with Mike. He's such a consummate professional, he's hugely talented and the most special thing that I admire is his tremendous heart."

PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS

She continued, "He's a kind, kind human."

PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Mod Sun Breaks Silence on Avril Lavigne Breakup

2

Aubrey Plaza’s Stylist Defends Cut-Out SAG Awards Dress Amid Criticism

3

Why Malaysia Pargo Is Stepping Back From Basketball Wives

4

Matthew McConaughey’s Look-Alike Sons Are All Grown Up In Rare Picture

5

Sarah Herron Shares First Photo of Baby Boy One Month After His Death