Grab Some Water, Michael B. Jordan's Steamy Underwear Ad Will Make You Thirsty

Michael B. Jordan went from boxer to briefs.
The Creed III actor, who made his directorial debut for the film's trilogy, is no stranger to showing off his toned physique for his portrayal of fictional boxing champion Adonis Johnson. But it turns out that art can sometimes imitate life, as he recently bared it all for his latest role as Calvin Klein's newest star.
The 36-year-old stripped down to the brand's infamous tighty whities to model the new spring 2023 collection. And model, he did.
From staring seductively into the camera as the underwear peeked through his unbuttoned jeans to putting his guns on display as he pulled his white tank off, the campaign images are so steamy you'll need a glass of water to rehydrate.
"Michael B. Jordan embodies confident ambition through elevated portraits that capture his energy, passion and physical intensity," a press release read. "Styled in our new Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear styles, the visuals reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."
And while Michael's Calvin Klein ads have people fanning themselves, he admitted he was concerned about one reaction, in particular.
"I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here,'" he told People. "My business all out in the streets — literally."
During the Los Angeles premiere of Creed III on Feb. 27, Tessa Thompson shared her thoughts on the sexy ad with E! News.
"I already have it wallpapered at home," she joked on the red carpet, before adding, "He's great, it's a joy to work with Mike. He's such a consummate professional, he's hugely talented and the most special thing that I admire is his tremendous heart."
She continued, "He's a kind, kind human."