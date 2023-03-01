Abbott Elementary's Chris Perfetti Is Excited for Fans to See the Aftermath of That Moment

Watch : Could Rihanna Make an Abbott Elementary Cameo? The Cast Says...

That first kiss was just textbook.

Fresh off that moment between Tyler James Williams' Gregory and Quinta Brunson's Janine, the teachers of Abbott Elementary have a whole lot of tension to unpack in the March 1 episode. And co-star Chris Perfetti can't wait for fans to see how it all plays out.

"We work so quickly that it didn't even dawn on me that people would be coming into this episode with all of the baggage of the one that came right before it," he exclusively told E! News Feb. 27. "I'm very excited about what happens in this episode, both with Janine and Gregory but also definitely with Jacob."

The newest installment will see Chris' Jacob Hill—or Mr. C, as his students affectionately call him—attempt to persuade his classroom to select something appropriate for his hard-won school mural. Unfortunately for him, the kids are newly obsessed with a show-within-the-show, the Silly Sock Show.

"For me it was Rocko's Modern Life and Hey Arnold!" the actor shared. "These are shows that I feel were just as much made for adults as they were for kids."

And as season two continues to explore the lives and classroom hijinks of the fictional Philadelphia school, it's as beloved as ever as the ABC sitcom recently won big at both the SAG and NAACP Image Awards over the weekend.