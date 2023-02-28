The Bachelor's Sarah Herron Shares Photo of Baby Boy Oliver's Face One Month After His Death

Watch : Peta Murgatroyd Shares Story of Pregnancy Loss & Resilience

Sarah Herron is honoring her son's life.

One month after the Bachelor alum shared she and fiancé Dylan Brown's baby boy, Oliver Brown, died after she gave birth at 24 weeks pregnant, she posted a heartbreaking tribute on social media reflecting on their loss. And alongside her moving message, she shared a series of photos, one of which included a close up shot of her cradling her newborn son.

"This is him, this is his sweet little face," Herron wrote in a Feb. 28 Instagram post. "Perfect and covered in bright blonde peach fuzz. All 2lbs of him."

The 36-year-old went on to note that she wasn't sure "how to summarize the last month," or how she and Brown "managed to survive" amid their grief.

"But somehow, we're here," she continued, "What I hate, is that as more time separates us from the night we met Oliver, sometimes I can't distinguish if the last month has been a nightmare or if my pregnancy was all a dream."