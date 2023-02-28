Gen Z's Favorite Underwear Brand Dropped a Size-Inclusive, Comfortable Bra Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you hate wearing underwire bras that dig into the skin— and, let's be honest, who doesn't?— Parade just launched a new collection of bras that will change your life.

Reviewers are calling the new launch of size-inclusive bras "perfect," "comfortable," "supportive," "incredible" and, well, the list goes on. Parade evidently cracked the code to comfortable underwire bras that are just as stylish and sexy as they are supportive with their weightless and flexible CloudLift wire technology. The bras are made for sizes 32A through 46G, for day and night and can be worn and layered with just about anything.

Parade's new collection of bras will have wearers feeling powerful, playful and confident. They even turned one of their cult-favorite bralettes into a bra, which one reviewer says "is a must have" because "it forms to YOUR body making it comfortable to wear all day."

Scroll below to shop the rest of Parade's collection, and be prepared to meet your new favorite bra (or two).