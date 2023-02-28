Gen Z's Favorite Underwear Brand Dropped a Size-Inclusive, Comfortable Bra Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you hate wearing underwire bras that dig into the skin— and, let's be honest, who doesn't?— Parade just launched a new collection of bras that will change your life.
Reviewers are calling the new launch of size-inclusive bras "perfect," "comfortable," "supportive," "incredible" and, well, the list goes on. Parade evidently cracked the code to comfortable underwire bras that are just as stylish and sexy as they are supportive with their weightless and flexible CloudLift wire technology. The bras are made for sizes 32A through 46G, for day and night and can be worn and layered with just about anything.
Parade's new collection of bras will have wearers feeling powerful, playful and confident. They even turned one of their cult-favorite bralettes into a bra, which one reviewer says "is a must have" because "it forms to YOUR body making it comfortable to wear all day."
Scroll below to shop the rest of Parade's collection, and be prepared to meet your new favorite bra (or two).
Dream Lined T-Shirt Bra
This t-shirt bra is reliable, cushiony and weightless. Whether you wear it with bodysuits, sweaters or t-shirts, you'll feel supported and comfortable all day and night long.
One reviewer shares, "I'm a trans woman who finally bought her first bra at age 28 and this feels amazing. It fits really well and easily feels comfortable for an entire day. I'm definitely going to get several more because this one is perfect!"
Sheer Comfort Triangle Bra
This sheer triangle bra is simply adorable. The pop of pink offers a vibrant, playful touch of color to the look, too. The look strikes the perfect balance between being comfortable, sexy and supportive. It's especially great if you're looking for an underwired bra that isn't too bulky.
Sheer Comfort Balconette Bra
This balconette bra has the perfect retro look, with a super comfortable feel. It has a sheer finish for a sexy feel, along with underwire that doesn't dig into the skin.
One reviewer shares, "I usually HATE wearing bras like absolutely despise. However, I love parade so when I saw that parade was releasing bras I knew I had to try. I got the balconette bra in eightball and I was immediately impressed. I usually really hate wearing bras with underwire but on this one, you can't even feel it, and not to mention they are very true to size no side boob or anything. The silky mesh fabric is so comfortable so I definitely recommend this bra if you are not usually a bra wearer like me because it is supportive while still feeling like you have nothing on."
Dream Triangle Bra
Looking for the perfect everyday bra? This Dream Triangle Bra is what you've been searching for. It has a super soft material that doesn't dig into the skin, full coverage and a flattering cut. The color options are also super cute!
One reviewer raves, "I have been trying this bra out for a month now and I gotta say it fits, feels and supports better than any other bra I have tried. It also washes up really well compared to other bras of mine that will pull. This bra is a must have, it forms to YOUR body making it comfortable to wear all day."
Dream Plunge Bra
For a comfortable and lightweight bra that will become your go-to for everyday wear, this plunge bra is perfect. It's easy to wear under t-shirts, sweaters, bodysuits and just about anything else. One reviewer shares, "This bra is INCREDIBLE! I never wear underwire bras, but this may just have convinced me...."
