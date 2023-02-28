Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Interviewer Who Teased Him as a Kid

Watch : How Michael B. Jordan Got Through Lori Harvey Split

Don't mess with Michael B. Jordan.

While recently walking the red carpet at an Atlanta screening of his new movie Creed III, the actor ran into Lore'l from The Morning Hustle. They both attended the Chad Science Academy in Newark, New Jersey, as kids, and Michael seemed to remember her and the name she's been accused of calling him.

"Oh yeah," he replied, "the corny kid, right?"

However, Lore'l laughed off Michael's response. "No!" she said. "I did not say that. Misquoted for sure."

Still, Michael stood his ground, telling her, "No, I heard it." And eventually, Lore'l just tried to move on. "I said we used to make fun of the name," she added before telling viewers, "But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here."