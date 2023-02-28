Master the Color-Correcting Tricks You’ve Seen on TikTok for Just $4: Hide Redness, Dark Circles & More

If you want to learn more, these reviews make it clear that color corrector is a must-have.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Color Corrector Reviews

A shopper admitted, "I didn't realize I needed this! Elf is really bringing in the game! It's my first time to use a color corrector and I think I'll be using the yellow a lot more than I thought. It evens out my dull skin especially my under eye. My concealer looks more seamless and brighter with the yellow corrector underneath. I also love that it is hydrating and blends smoothly on the skin."

Another said, "The Elf Camo Color Corrector worked so good to cover up my redness. I have really red patches on my face and this was able to cover them right up! It applied pretty easy and smooth. It blended out easy as well. I love the price point for this. A product that actually works at an affordable price is exactly what I need!"

Someone declared, "Best corrector I've tried. I bought the yellow one for my undereyes. It brightens and eliminates the blue/purple tint of my dark circles. It stays all day, and sits well under my concealer."

"This product does exactly what it's supposed to do. It does a great job covering any redness in the face. I put it to the test this weekend when I had a lunch reservation right after an hour-long exercise class where I was beet red after. After using this and foundation, my skin-tone was completely even and matte. It was fantastic! I'd highly recommend this product," a shopper reviewed.

A fan of the product explained, "Even though I'm in my mid 30s, I still have acne flair ups from time to time. January was one of my most stressful months in a long time, so my face is expediting some major breakouts… what a perfect time to discover this product! It does a great job of removing the red tones from my skin in order to disguise my blemishes."

A shopper raved, "Perfect! I love using color corrector to hide blemishes or scars. I've bought a lot in the time I've been doing makeup. From super expensive brands to ones at the dollar store. I've never used one I liked as much as this! This is incredible!! With most I have to add concealer over, but this one I don't. It blends perfectly and hides the marks I want hidden. I have a blue vein by my eye that always gives me trouble. It tends to be hard to hide and it looks like I have a black eye at times. But with this, I was able to conceal it and my purple spots around my nose."

Another gushed, "I loved the Camo color corrector. It did the job covering my hyperpigmentation. Run and get this!"

"I have very dark under eyes and this covers them perfectly, not too heavy and easy to blend with your fingers," an e.l.f. customer said.

