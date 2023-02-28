Master the Color-Correcting Tricks You’ve Seen on TikTok for Just $4: Hide Redness, Dark Circles & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Most of us have been annoyed by pimples, redness, and under-eye circles at some point in life. If you've tried a ton of skincare products and your makeup isn't helping you conceal those imperfections, there's one more thing you should try: color correcting. You've seen this in beauty tutorials all over TikTok, and it's actually such a simple hack.
The $4 e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Color Corrector is the game-changing product you need in your routine. Use these to camouflage discoloration, dullness, redness, and dark circles. After your skincare routine, apply color corrector, then put on your makeup. There are five e.l.f. shades to choose from, each with a unique purpose. Conceal rosy cheeks and red pimples with a green color corrector. Apply the peach or the orange to combat under-eye circles and other dark spots. If your foundation has too many warm tones, neutralize it with some blue color corrector. Address dull skin with the yellow corrector
These e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Color Corrector has so many purposes and it layers seamlessly with your favorite concealers and foundations without caking or creasing. If you're bothered by dark circles and redness, this affordable find is just what you need. You can shop at Amazon, Ulta, and e.l.f.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Color Corrector
These color correctors have a lightweight, long-lasting formula that really delivers. Not sure what you need? Here's your guide:
- Green Color Corrector: Covers redness, blemishes, and rosy cheeks in all skin tones. This is also great if I accidentally put on too much blush and need to take the redness down.
- Peach Color Corrector: Camouflages spots and darkness found under the eyes in fair-to-medium skin tones.
- Orange Color Corrector: Offers the same benefits as Peach, but this one is a better complement for deeper skin tones
- Blue Color Corrector: Visibly offsets orange and yellow tones in the skin. This is great if I have a self-tanner mishap or you can mix it in with your foundation or concealer if the shade is too warm for your skin tone.
- Yellow Color Corrector: Camouflages dullness in fair-to-medium skin tones.
If you want to learn more, these reviews make it clear that color corrector is a must-have.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Color Corrector Reviews
A shopper admitted, "I didn't realize I needed this! Elf is really bringing in the game! It's my first time to use a color corrector and I think I'll be using the yellow a lot more than I thought. It evens out my dull skin especially my under eye. My concealer looks more seamless and brighter with the yellow corrector underneath. I also love that it is hydrating and blends smoothly on the skin."
Another said, "The Elf Camo Color Corrector worked so good to cover up my redness. I have really red patches on my face and this was able to cover them right up! It applied pretty easy and smooth. It blended out easy as well. I love the price point for this. A product that actually works at an affordable price is exactly what I need!"
Someone declared, "Best corrector I've tried. I bought the yellow one for my undereyes. It brightens and eliminates the blue/purple tint of my dark circles. It stays all day, and sits well under my concealer."
"This product does exactly what it's supposed to do. It does a great job covering any redness in the face. I put it to the test this weekend when I had a lunch reservation right after an hour-long exercise class where I was beet red after. After using this and foundation, my skin-tone was completely even and matte. It was fantastic! I'd highly recommend this product," a shopper reviewed.
A fan of the product explained, "Even though I'm in my mid 30s, I still have acne flair ups from time to time. January was one of my most stressful months in a long time, so my face is expediting some major breakouts… what a perfect time to discover this product! It does a great job of removing the red tones from my skin in order to disguise my blemishes."
A shopper raved, "Perfect! I love using color corrector to hide blemishes or scars. I've bought a lot in the time I've been doing makeup. From super expensive brands to ones at the dollar store. I've never used one I liked as much as this! This is incredible!! With most I have to add concealer over, but this one I don't. It blends perfectly and hides the marks I want hidden. I have a blue vein by my eye that always gives me trouble. It tends to be hard to hide and it looks like I have a black eye at times. But with this, I was able to conceal it and my purple spots around my nose."
Another gushed, "I loved the Camo color corrector. It did the job covering my hyperpigmentation. Run and get this!"
"I have very dark under eyes and this covers them perfectly, not too heavy and easy to blend with your fingers," an e.l.f. customer said.
