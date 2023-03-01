Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Breaks Down in Tears Over Raquel Leviss Breakup

Watch : James Kennedy Calls Cheating on Ex Raquel Leviss "Not a Proud Moment"

It appears James Kennedy isn't completely over his split from Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star breaks down over his failed engagement during an emotional chat with boss Lisa Vanderpump in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' March 1 episode. During the heart-to-heart, Lisa questioned the DJ's decision to start drinking again following his and Raquel's 2021 breakup.

As James explains in the preview, "It's definitely been interesting bringing the alcohol back into my life. When Raquel and I broke up, I had to figure it out for myself."

In a confessional, the reality star explains how being newly single influenced his decision to give up the sober life.

"I just wanted to get out there again," he admits. "I hadn't been on a date or anything yet. I was excited to go out for an Italian dinner on a veranda with a bottle of cabernet and a sexy f--king brunette. You know what I mean? And I went and did that. I just feel like I'm an older, more mature guy."