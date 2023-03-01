How Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Bieber Built One of Hollywood's Most Honest Marriages

Watch : Justin Bieber Asks Hailey Bieber About Their Marriage

It's OK to admit it: You didn't kick off 2018 with "Justin Bieber will get married this year" on your bingo card.

But these days, it doesn't feel like much of a gamble to invest a little piece of your heart in Justin and Hailey Bieber.

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," Hailey, 26, said in a recent interview for Vogue Australia—conducted at the couple's Beverly Hills home with her husband of four years posing the questions. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

And, for the record, Justin kicked off the conversation by telling his wife he loved her—"Love you," she said back immediately—and later noted that watching her build her Rhode skin care brand had been "the coolest." She also divulged that one of the songs she couldn't stop listening to was the one her husband just recorded, but "nobody knows what that is yet."

Almost as if these two are in the habit of enjoying the occasional secret.