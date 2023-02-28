Mod Sun Breaks Silence on Avril Lavigne Breakup

Watch : Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Break Up and End Engagement

So much for their happy ending.

Just days after it was confirmed that Avril Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun had broken up nearly a year after getting engaged, the "Flames" musician is breaking his silence on their split.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed," Mod Sun captioned a Feb. 28 Instagram carousel of photos showcasing himself on stage. "I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."

The rocker, who is currently on tour in the U.S., added, "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Avril's rep confirmed to E! News on Feb. 21 that the two had called it quits after nearly three years together. However, a rep for Mod Sun told E! News that the pair "were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."