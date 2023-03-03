The Bachelor Sneak Peek: Gabi Worries She Might Be Too Much For Zach

Watch : Bachelor EXCLUSIVE: Gabi Worries She's Too Much for Zach

He loves her, he loves her not.

That's the constant back-and-forth that goes through most contestants' heads on The Bachelor—and that's no different for Gabi Elnicki as she continues to try to win over Zach Shallcross in Budapest, Hungary.

"I have weird spells of emotion," she admits in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the March 6 episode. "The hardest part for me is there's only so much I can do."

The 25-year-old starts the clip confiding in some of her fellow top seven competitors, including Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson and Kat Izzo. Unfortunately, she can't help but tear up about her overthinking.

"I'm feeling very in my head and a little bit insecure," Gabi says in a confessional. "Are my flaws going to be too much? Is my perfectionism gonna be too much? He's somebody that I want to be with for my life, so I need to express to Zach what I'm feeling."

Later on in the night, during her one-on-one time with the Bachelor, she gets honest about her feelings. "My brain has a million different things going on in it all the time," she explains to Zach, "it's so hard for me to process everything. I've always struggled with it."