Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian Intercepts His Instagram Account in the Most Adorable Way

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's 10-year-old daughter got a hold of her dad's Instagram page to show off their family cat Poke being absolutely purr-fect. Keep reading to see the sweet shots.

By Alexandra Bellusci Feb 28, 2023 7:38 PMTags
FamilyGisele BündchenTom BradyKidsCelebritiesBridget Moynahan
Tom Brady's Instagram has been taken over by the purr-fect guest.

The former NFL player's daughter Vivian, 10—whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—took hold of her dad's account to show off her new kitten Poke in a pair of posts to his Stories Feb. 27.

Poke is my name," the first post read, alongside a snap of the tiny feline sticking their head into a water glass. "Drinking out of Vivi's water is my game."

In a follow up post, Vivian showed Poke sleeping, writing underneath the sweet snap with a laughing emoji, "Nap time!!! (Btw This is Vivi on dad's phone)."

Earlier this month, Tom—who also shares son Benjamin, 13, with the model, and 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan—introduced the world to his family's newest additions, revealing he'd welcomed not one but two new kittens into the family at the behest of his youngest.

"Vivi wins again," the 45-year-old captioned a Feb. 15 video of his new pets playing. "This is what my mornings are like now. They are in good, loving hands."

 

photos
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

And the new pets come amid a lot of changes for Tom, who announced his retirement from football—for a second time—in early February.

Since taking a step back from the field, and becoming a fur-dad, the 80 For Brady star has shared some glimpses of the quality time he's spent with his three kids, including hitting the slopes with the trio earlier this month.

 

Instagram

As seen in the sweet video on the seven-time Super Bowl winner's Instagram Stories Feb. 20, he and the kids cheered one another while skiing down the mountain.

A second snap captured a twinning moment between Tom and his oldest son Jack as they matched in all-black. He captioned their father-son picture, "Sup."

 

 

 

