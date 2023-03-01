15 Books to Read in March

Books > basketball.

We don't know about you, but our version of March Madness is getting in as much reading time as possible as the temperature slowly begins to rise. And this month, there are so many compelling new releases that are sure to hve you powering through your TBR pile.

Paris Hilton joins Pamela Anderson and Prince Harry on the list of celebrities to release memoirs this year, with the new mom reflecting on her tumultuous time as the It Girl of the aughts. However, if fiction is more your thing, may we offer up Alex Finlay's latest twist-filled thriller or the new YA fantasy epic from Marie Lu? You'll also find the return of Princess Mia Thermopolis of Genovia among our picks. (Anne Hathaway, you up?)

So whether you're in the mood for a sweet romance, a taut psychological drama or are looking for a buzzy debut, fire up your Kindle because we have a little something for everyone.