15 Books to Read in March

From Paris Hilton's memoir to the psychological thrillers that will keep you up at night saying, "That's scary," here are all the new releases to add to your reading list this month.

March books

Books > basketball.

We don't know about you, but our version of March Madness is getting in as much reading time as possible as the temperature slowly begins to rise. And this month, there are so many compelling new releases that are sure to hve you powering through your TBR pile. 

Paris Hilton joins Pamela Anderson and Prince Harry on the list of celebrities to release memoirs this year, with the new mom reflecting on her tumultuous time as the It Girl of the aughts. However, if fiction is more your thing, may we offer up Alex Finlay's latest twist-filled thriller or the new YA fantasy epic from Marie Lu? You'll also find the return of Princess Mia Thermopolis of Genovia among our picks. (Anne Hathaway, you up?)

So whether you're in the mood for a sweet romance, a taut psychological drama or are looking for a buzzy debut, fire up your Kindle because we have a little something for everyone. 

photos
Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next TV Obsession

Here are the 15 new releases to check out in March: 

What Have We Done by Alex Finlay

What could possibly bring together a stay-at-home mom with a past, a has-been rock star with a habit and a reality TV producer with a debt? One deadly secret that they have all kept for 25 years, since they were all staying at Savior House, a group home for parentless teens. But it seems someone has learned the truth about what they did and is hunting them all down one-by-one in the Every Last Fear author's latest thriller that will have your pulse and mind racing. (March 7)

Rogue by Elle Kennedy

Get ready to return to Sandover Prep, where secrets remain lurking in each dark corner and and everyone is still at risk when they come into the light. In the follow-up to last year's Misfit, Casey Tresscott is attempting to uncover the truth about the car accident that changed her life and the role her golden-boy boyfriend may have played in it. Desperate for control, she begins acting out—against her bullies, her headmaster father and the rules, putting her future at risk. If you love Gossip Girl, you'll definitely fall for this series. XOXO. (March 7)

The Quarantine Princess Diaries by Meg Cabot

The coronavirus pandemic were a difficult time for everyone, including Princess of Genovia Mia Thermopolis. In Cabot's 12th installment of the beloved franchise (which comes after the author released 16 passages from the fictional royal's diary during quarantine), Mia's personal and political struggles will continue to be explored, with challenges including a new suspected royal affair, the invention of a vaccine by Michael Moscovitz, and, of course, the demands of her grandmother. Combine this novel with the recently announced third Princess Diaries movie and it's a great time to be a Genovian. (March 7)

The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland

Some people are left houses or money when their ancestor passes. In 1834, Collette LeSange was bequethed the gift (or curse?) of immortal life by her grandfather in this gothic thriller. A hundred and fifty years later, Collette is running an elite fine arts school for children in upstate New York when her isolated life is upended by the arrival of a gifted child, the return of a menacing presence from her past and a mysteriously growing hunger for blood. In the wise words of The Weeknd: We don't want to live forever! (March 7)

The Golden Spoon by Jessa Maxwell

If Clue, Only Murders in the Building and The Great British Bakeoff teamed up to form a literary supergroup, it would be Maxwell's delicious murder mystery set behind the scenes of TV's hottest baking competition. Expect a little more spice than sugar when one of the competitors in "America's Grandmother" Betsy Martin's annual Bake Week is found dead, making everyone else a suspect. (March 7)

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson

In one of the most anticipated debuts of the year, Jackson delivers a deft and delightful Gilded Age family drama centering on three women from a wealthy Brooklyn clan. Expect class clashes between the haves and have-nots, the highs and lows of first love and an inside look at the indulgent lives of New York's elite. (March 7)

Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton

The superstar has definitely not lived the simple life and she's finally ready to tell her story.

"I have been writing my book for over a year now and a lot went into it," Hilton told E! News in December of her autobiography. "Just having to think about so many things that happened in my life and it really revealed so much because I've always been someone who likes to keep a lot in."

Exploring everything from her rise to fame to her ADHD diagnosis, Hilton said her book is "such an important story for people to hear," adding that she hoped to "help people" by sharing her experiences. Now that's really hot. (March 14)

Weyward by Emilia Hart

Bringing together the stories of three women across five centuries, Weyward is a bewitching historical fiction that will entrance fans of Alice Hoffman with its take on natural magic and sisterhood. (March 7)

The London Seance Society by Sarah Penner

The Lost Apothecary author is back with another spellbinding story of intrigue and illusions in Paris and London in 1873. In this whodunnit, two daring women—one an acclaimed spiritualist, the other a devastated sister looking for answers about her sibling's death—hunt for truth and justice in the perilous art of conjuring the dead as they team up to solve a high-profile murder. (March 7)

A Likely Story by Leigh McMullan Abramson

Growing up as the only daughter of two famous people—her New York Times bestselling author father and her beautiful socialite mother—wasn't easy for Isabelle Manning. By age 35, her own failing writing career and the recent death of her beloved mom has her own the verge of a breakdown. And that's before she discovers a shocking truth about her dad's work that changes everything in this witty, wry and winning debut (March 14)

Hello Beautiful by Ana Napolitano

Can love make a broken person whole? That is the simple but compelling question at the center of the Dear Edward author's follow-up, which is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. This engrossing and emotional family drama follows a young man who grew up feeling ignored only to find himself inadvertently wedging three tight-knit sisters apart when they bring him into their inner circle. (March 14)

I Will Find You by Harlan Coben

David Burroughs has been serving a life sentence for the murder of his son—a crime he swears he hasn't committed—when his ex-wife's sister shows up to visit him with an impossible claim: His child is still alive. So begins David's mission to break out of jail, save his son and clear his name in this gripping story of a father's determination. (March 14)

A House With Good Bones by T. Kingfisher

"Mom seems off." Those are the three words from her brother that brings Sam Montgomery back to their family's North Carolina home in this Southern gothic tale from the author of What Moves the Dead. Sam soon discovers weird things about the house, including a jar of teeth, vultures circling and her scared mother jumping at every little sound—and you might just find yourself doing the same the longer you stay in the Montgomery abode. (March 28)

Stars and Smoke by Marie Lu

A superstar and a secret agent team up for one high-stakes mission in this propulsive new franchise from the author of the Legend and Young Elites series. Equal parts sexy romp and action-packed adventure, we're counting down the minutes until Stars and Smoke is adapted into a TV show. (March 28)

Community Board by Tara Conklin

The Last Romantics author tackles unplanned isolation and the complex dynamics of a newly forged community in this heartwarming novel about a woman returning home after her world falls apart. Turning to the community board for connection, Darby finds out what she is capable of asking of others while investigating what she is also willing to offer. (March 28)

