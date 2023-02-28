Billions Star Damian Lewis Announces Surprise Season 7 Return

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

It's all about supply and demand.

After departing Billions at the end of season five, Damian Lewis shocked a live audience with the news that he would be returning as Bobby Axelrod for season seven of the Showtime drama.

"Bobby's back, he's coming back," Lewis confirmed to Stephen Colbert during his Feb. 27 appearance on The Late Show. "He's not been around for a couple seasons, but he's back."

The premium network further confirmed the Homeland alum's return Feb. 28, adding that Lewis will appear in half of the upcoming season's 12 episodes, with production currently underway in New York.

"In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads," Showtime teased. "Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

Lewis' return comes just a few weeks after Showtime announced four new Billions spinoffs in development—Millions, Trillions, Billions: London and Billions: Miami.