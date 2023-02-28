TikTok Was Right About the Merit Cream Blush: It Takes Mere Seconds to Apply and Lasts All Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Putting on blush can be tricky. There's a fine line between "I can't even tell you have blush on" and a pigment overload. Hitting that sweet spot in the middle is not so easy. Usually, it involves a lot of buffing and blending to get a natural, flushed look. Who has the time for that? If you want easy-to-use makeup that you can apply quickly, you need to check out the Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush that's all over TikTok.
Even if you're not a beauty guru, the Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush is incredibly simple to apply. It's super lightweight and you can blend it without excessive tapping, making it pretty goof proof. It gives just the right amount of color to deliver that lit-from-within blush that lasts all day without caking. If you have sensitive skin that is highly reactive, this blush is formulated without acne-triggering ingredients, the brand claims. My skin tends to react strongly to anything that's not water and I love this blush. It agrees with my skin and it's the easiest step in my makeup routine.
Getting ready shouldn't be complicated. Make your routine easier and just get the blush. You won't regret it. It's available at Merit, Sephora, and Kohl's.
Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush
You can swipe this blush onto your cheeks and blend with your fingers or opt for your favorite makeup brush/sponge. If you want more control over the pigment, you can apply it with your finger tip, which is what I usually do since it's also a great way to make sure I'm not wasting any product.
This blush comes in nine colors that complement many skin tones. Check out the color swatches below to compare the shades. If you want to get a better idea of how each color may look in real life, there's an option to see every shade on light, medium, and deep complexions when you shop on the Merit site.
If you think all blushes are the same, think again. Read some of the rave reviews from shoppers who adore this product.
Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush Reviews
A shopper declared, "If I could only choose one blush for the rest of my life it would be this one. It blends well, pigmented, and so soft, also not oily at all!"
Another reviewed, "Obsessed. Merit once again does not disappoint. Melts into my skin and gives the perfect amount of color."
"I think it's safe to say these are my new holy grails. I used to be a pretty-committed liquid blush girl, but they're often hard to travel with, and messy to apply/reapply. The Flush Balm Creams are not only absolutely gorgeous (package-wise), but glide on effortlessly. I actually didn't find myself needing to reapply during the day, but if I did for some reason, i know the reapplication would be so easy," a shopper gushed.
"Love the color! It goes on SO smooth and is really easy to blend out. Looks gorgeous and natural," a Sephora customer raved.
Someone explained, "If you're new to makeup like me, the Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush is for you! It's so easy to apply, the creamy texture is gentle on the skin, and it adds a beautiful touch to any look! I tried the colors Fox and Stockholm and I'm obsessed with them! I apply them directly on my face, tap them in with my fingertips, and they blend in seamlessly. I give this blush a 10/10. You need to try it!"
A Sephora shopper shared, "My first Merit purchase and wow I'm impressed. This blush blends like a dream, perfect amount of pigment and it stays on the entire day. Definitely give it a try!"
Another wrote, "Easy and natural. A very fresh and natural flush. Unlike other cream blushes, this one has more of a powder finish and I don't feel tacky or sticky afterward. Really easy to use and wearable!"
