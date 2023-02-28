TikTok Was Right About the Merit Cream Blush: It Takes Mere Seconds to Apply and Lasts All Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Putting on blush can be tricky. There's a fine line between "I can't even tell you have blush on" and a pigment overload. Hitting that sweet spot in the middle is not so easy. Usually, it involves a lot of buffing and blending to get a natural, flushed look. Who has the time for that? If you want easy-to-use makeup that you can apply quickly, you need to check out the Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush that's all over TikTok.

Even if you're not a beauty guru, the Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush is incredibly simple to apply. It's super lightweight and you can blend it without excessive tapping, making it pretty goof proof. It gives just the right amount of color to deliver that lit-from-within blush that lasts all day without caking. If you have sensitive skin that is highly reactive, this blush is formulated without acne-triggering ingredients, the brand claims. My skin tends to react strongly to anything that's not water and I love this blush. It agrees with my skin and it's the easiest step in my makeup routine.

Getting ready shouldn't be complicated. Make your routine easier and just get the blush. You won't regret it. It's available at Merit, Sephora, and Kohl's.