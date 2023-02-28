Savannah Guthrie Leaves Today During Live Broadcast After Testing Positive for COVID

Watch : Savannah Guthrie Nearly Misses TODAY After Oversleeping

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie has stepped away from her anchor chair temporarily after testing positive for COVID.

The 51-year-old left the live morning broadcast on Feb. 28 following her test results, with co-host Sheinelle Jones sharing an update shortly thereafter.

"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us," Jones told viewers. "As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a Covid test. It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So, Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

Guthrie has previously tested positive for COVID twice before, in January and May 2022, respectively. After testing positive the second time, the journalist shared an update on her health condition with her colleagues, noting that despite the circumstances, she felt great.

"I just had a little cold, so I was really lucky with it," Guthrie—who shares kids Vale, 7, and Charles, 5, with husband Michael Feldman—said during a May 10 Today video call. She also reflected on the alone time she had, adding, "Having five days by myself—can you even imagine?"