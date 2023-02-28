2023 SAG Awards

Savannah Guthrie Leaves Today During Live Broadcast After Testing Positive for COVID

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie left the live morning broadcast early on Feb. 28 after testing positive for COVID.

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie has stepped away from her anchor chair temporarily after testing positive for COVID.

The 51-year-old left the live morning broadcast on Feb. 28 following her test results, with co-host Sheinelle Jones sharing an update shortly thereafter.

"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us," Jones told viewers. "As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a Covid test. It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So, Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

Guthrie has previously tested positive for COVID twice before, in January and May 2022, respectively. After testing positive the second time, the journalist shared an update on her health condition with her colleagues, noting that despite the circumstances, she felt great.

"I just had a little cold, so I was really lucky with it," Guthrie—who shares kids Vale, 7, and Charles, 5, with husband Michael Feldman—said during a May 10 Today video call. She also reflected on the alone time she had, adding, "Having five days by myself—can you even imagine?"

As the broadcaster explained, she managed to get to know herself even better during isolation, adding that she "discovered not just Wordle, but also Quordle." But, most importantly, Guthrie had the opportunity to rest.

"I slept 13 hours the first night, 12 the next, and 11," she added. "And then I set my DVR to the Today show and had my coffee."

(Today and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family).

