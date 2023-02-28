Cleanse, Hydrate, and Exfoliate Your Skin With a $40 Deal on $107 Worth of First Aid Beauty Products

If you need more information before shopping, check out these five-star reviews from shoppers who can't get enough of these products.

First Aid Beauty Clean, Smooth and Groovy Kit Reviews

"Fav Products Together! I was so excited to see this gift set since the face wash, radiance pads and collagen cream are 3 of my favorite products. I've been using these each night since I got the set, and I love how clean and clear my face is right after and morning after. The dark spot serum is awesome and I love that it comes as a full size. I've been able to see a difference in some 'sun spots' with just a few uses. Highly recommend gifting (to yourself and/or others) because it's such a good price for everything you get, and the products are awesome alone and together," a First Aid Beauty shopper wrote.

Another raved, "The BEST. This box is a fantastic value. I was genuinely surprised by the size of the contents - these are not one or two use trials, these are substantial portions of products. I love having a travel sized version of my standard go-tos (cleanser, AHA pads, nourishing cream) and try the dark spot serum and collagen cream, both of which were new to me. I've really fallen out of my evening skincare routine after having a baby and this has inspired me to get back into it. 10/10, would recommend!"

"I was shocked to receive this and find out it came with a full sized ultra repair cream!! That stuff is my holy grail so I'm very excited to have another. The facial radiance pads have been my new fav to use to use after I wash my face to make it glow and take off any excess makeup. I also have been loving the dark spot treatment using on my hormonal acne around my period!! Love this set so much and highly recommend especially for the price," a customer reviewed.

A shopper gushed, "This is a great bundle of the best of the best products from their line. It's a great travel (and gift size) perfect for the upcoming holiday travels and for gifts! Whether it's a holiday gift/hosting gift or just using for pampering. I love the ability to just grab and go with these product sizes! The ultra repair cream has been life changing for my skin, especially between season changes. The radiance pads do wonder for my face. Dark spot treatment is great post summer when I've done damage to my skin and the collagen cream does wonders!"

A fan of the set explained, "I started using clean, smooth & groovy kit about 5 days ago and loving it! I have mature sensitive skin and FAB products work well with my skin. No breakouts!"

