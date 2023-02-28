Aubrey Plaza’s Stylist Defends Cut-Out SAG Awards Dress Amid Criticism

Watch : Aubrey Plaza & Amy Poehler Reprise Parks and Recreation Roles on SNL

Make no mistake about it: The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza had several check-ins about her dress for the 2023 SAG Awards.

For the award ceremony held on Feb. 26, the 38-year-old wore a bronze custom Michael Kors Collection dress, which included a crisscrossed neckline and midriff cut-out. But after Aubrey's look faced criticism on social media about the fit, her longtime stylist, Jessica Paster, entered the chat.

When an Instagram post shared the designer details of her look on Feb. 27, one user commented, "The straps could be better adjusted, but I love the color and hair and makeup look amazing." Jessica then replied, "did 7 fittings...for real...I wanted underboob," adding a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Ahead of the big night, Aubrey's stylist shared the inspiration for the actress' head-turning look.

"I have been working with Aubrey Plaza for almost 17 years, so when she got nominated, I wanted something sexy, current, and modern," Jessica recently told WWD. "I have worked with Michael [Kors] for many years, and he came up with something perfect for us. Anytime I explain to Michael what I want in a look he gets it exactly right, every time."