Why Malaysia Pargo Is Stepping Back From Basketball Wives

Malaysia Pargo is calling time out on her Basketball Wives journey.
The reality TV star revealed on the Feb. 27 episode of the VH1 series that she has decided to step back from the show.
"I enjoy doing Basketball Wives. It's been 10 years," Malaysia said. "But at a point, you have to realize and say, 'I love a baby that don't love me back.' So I have to walk away from this group and this show."
The news comes after Malaysia's falling-out with some of her co-stars, including her drama with Jennifer Williams at Jackie Christie's recent ponderosa. After the event, Malaysia met up with Jackie and their fellow cast member DJ Duffey to inform them of her decision.
"At this point, I won't be coming around your group of friends anymore, the band that you put together," she told Jackie. "I'm definitely not coming around that group of people, permanently. I just don't care to be around people giving me, like, bad vibes. I guess what I'm trying to say is that my mental health is worth way more."
But as Malaysia made it clear to Jackie and Duffey, "I'm not quitting you. I'm just quitting the situation." She also expressed her gratitude for how they tried to help her make peace with the other women.
"I just wanted to make sure that I came and had this conversation with you because I really respect the two of you," Malaysia added. "And your efforts on trying to make me feel comfortable around the girls are not unnoticed and I wanted to say thank you. I love you from the bottom of my heart."
Malaysia first joined Basketball Wives L.A. in 2011 and was a part of the show until its end in 2016. She then returned when the original series Basketball Wives was revived in 2017.
But is this really goodbye forever?
"Who knows what the future holds," Malaysia replied. "But what I do know is I don't care about how much of a dollar amount is behind it, you have to stand up for yourself."
E! News has reached out to VH1 for comment but has yet to hear back.