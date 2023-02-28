Why Malaysia Pargo Is Stepping Back From Basketball Wives

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Malaysia Pargo is calling time out on her Basketball Wives journey.

The reality TV star revealed on the Feb. 27 episode of the VH1 series that she has decided to step back from the show.

"I enjoy doing Basketball Wives. It's been 10 years," Malaysia said. "But at a point, you have to realize and say, 'I love a baby that don't love me back.' So I have to walk away from this group and this show."

The news comes after Malaysia's falling-out with some of her co-stars, including her drama with Jennifer Williams at Jackie Christie's recent ponderosa. After the event, Malaysia met up with Jackie and their fellow cast member DJ Duffey to inform them of her decision.

"At this point, I won't be coming around your group of friends anymore, the band that you put together," she told Jackie. "I'm definitely not coming around that group of people, permanently. I just don't care to be around people giving me, like, bad vibes. I guess what I'm trying to say is that my mental health is worth way more."