Khloe Kardashian Has the Perfect Response to Critical Comment About Tumor Removal Bandage

Khloe Kardashian had a succinct response when asked about the bandage seen on the side of her face in a selfie. See what the Kardashians star had to say about the scar from her tumor removal.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gives Scar Update After Tumor Removal

Khloe Kardashian has been keeping up with her comment section on social media.
 
In a gym selfie posted to Instagram Feb. 26, the Kardashians star—who underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her face last fall—was seen with a bandage on the right side of her jawline. After a user commented underneath her pic, "And what the heck is on your cheek," Khloe entered the chat to respond.
 
"A bandage," she wrote, adding, "I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking."

After reading another comment about the bandage, Khloe offered more details on her health journey. "I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse," she explained, per People. "All is great and healing wonderfully."
 
In October, the 38-year-old noted that she saw the "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face, sharing that it turned out to be more serious than what she initially presumed.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit," she wrote alongside a photo of her bump shared to Instagram Stories at the time, "I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

Khloe went on to explain that she also got a second biopsy since the development "was incredibly rare for someone my age."

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she continued. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

As Khloe noted, she was already back on the mend and may be seen with a band aid from time to time moving forward.

"So, here we are...you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed)," she added, "but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look."

