Khloe Kardashian Has the Perfect Response to Critical Comment About Tumor Removal Bandage

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Gives Scar Update After Tumor Removal

Khloe Kardashian has been keeping up with her comment section on social media.



In a gym selfie posted to Instagram Feb. 26, the Kardashians star—who underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her face last fall—was seen with a bandage on the right side of her jawline. After a user commented underneath her pic, "And what the heck is on your cheek," Khloe entered the chat to respond.



"A bandage," she wrote, adding, "I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking."

After reading another comment about the bandage, Khloe offered more details on her health journey. "I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse," she explained, per People. "All is great and healing wonderfully."



In October, the 38-year-old noted that she saw the "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face, sharing that it turned out to be more serious than what she initially presumed.