Austin Butler Recalls the Worst Fashion Trend He’s Ever Been a Part Of

Watch : Austin Butler on How He Hopes to Pay Homage to Elvis at 2023 Oscars

This Austin Butler look will always be on our mind.

On Feb. 26, the Elvis actor exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight the worst fashion trend he's ever participated in—and what inspired him to do it in the first place.

"I used to spike my hair completely on every end," Austin revealed at the 2023 SAG Awards, "so it was just the entire head was spiked because I hung out with all these skater kids and I wanted to be just like them."

Regardless of whether or not he succeeded with blending in with the skaters, his ability to transform into Elvis Presley has earned him acclaim, as well as an Oscar nomination. It's also been one of the most meaningful experiences of his career.

"It's hard to quantify a way to properly pay homage," he continued. "It's changed my life, the experience of getting to live in his shoes and look out of his eyes for that amount of time. It's been one of the greatest gifts of my life. Being welcomed into his family is truly something I'm so honored about."