Austin Butler Recalls the Worst Fashion Trend He’s Ever Been a Part Of

This Austin Butler look will always be on our mind.
On Feb. 26, the Elvis actor exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight the worst fashion trend he's ever participated in—and what inspired him to do it in the first place.
"I used to spike my hair completely on every end," Austin revealed at the 2023 SAG Awards, "so it was just the entire head was spiked because I hung out with all these skater kids and I wanted to be just like them."
Regardless of whether or not he succeeded with blending in with the skaters, his ability to transform into Elvis Presley has earned him acclaim, as well as an Oscar nomination. It's also been one of the most meaningful experiences of his career.
"It's hard to quantify a way to properly pay homage," he continued. "It's changed my life, the experience of getting to live in his shoes and look out of his eyes for that amount of time. It's been one of the greatest gifts of my life. Being welcomed into his family is truly something I'm so honored about."
In particular, Austin shared a close bond with Lisa Marie Presley—Elvis' only child—who died at age 54 on Jan. 12. They shared several heartfelt moments together, Austin told E! News at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, noting that they were "all about kind of turning down the noise on the rest of it and just sort of sharing in those very human emotions."
Following her death, he noted, "It shifted the whole perspective at this time, which is such a time of celebration of her father." Austin added on Feb. 15, "So I also feel like carrying around that legacy is something that was important to her."
Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, follows the life of the King of Rock 'n' Roll on his journey to fame, as well as his complicated relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Prior to her death, Lisa Marie praised the project on Instagram for capturing her dad "accurately and respectfully."
Elvis is available to stream on HBO and Hulu.