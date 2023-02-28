2023 SAG Awards

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Clarifies Her Sexuality

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has responded to rumors about her sexuality in the wake of her split from estranged husband Kody Brown. Find out what she said about dating women.

Meri Brown is setting the record straight—literally. 

During a recent Instagram Live, the Sister Wives star cleared the air about speculation that she was dating women in the wake of her split from estranged husband Kody Brown

"It's a common topic of conversation on whether or not I'm going to come out or not," Meri said. "I am coming out as being straight. So, there you go."

Meri said rumors started to swirl about her sexuality after posting multiple pictures with female friends on social media. 

"It does not matter who I take a picture with and post it," Meri said. "I'm either dating this guy or dating this girl. Because people can't seem to think that I can be friends—completely platonic friends—with females or males! It doesn't matter."

Meri's friend Jenn Sullivan, who co-hosted the IG Live with Meri, even said, "I recently had someone tell me that they read article that you and I are together."

While Meri was quick to clear up the gossip, she also insisted that she doesn't have any problem with the way other people live their lives.

"It's not a bad thing to be," she noted. "Whatever you want to be is whoever you are. It's not a big deal. I just know what I like."

Meri confirmed her split from Kody in December 2022, revealing he had "made the decision" to end their 32-year relationship. 

The announcement came on the heels of the dissolution of Kody's relationship with Christine Brown—who disclosed her split from Kody in November 2021—and Janelle Brown—whose split from Kody was also revealed in December 2022.

As for what Meri is looking for from a future relationship, she's ready for a new level of acceptance and appreciation.

"I don't think Kody realizes the s--t that I am," she said on the Sister Wives: One on One special after the split was announced. "If he hasn't realized it so far, you know, maybe he never will and maybe he doesn't want it."

