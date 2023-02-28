Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Clarifies Her Sexuality

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT

Meri Brown is setting the record straight—literally.

During a recent Instagram Live, the Sister Wives star cleared the air about speculation that she was dating women in the wake of her split from estranged husband Kody Brown.

"It's a common topic of conversation on whether or not I'm going to come out or not," Meri said. "I am coming out as being straight. So, there you go."

Meri said rumors started to swirl about her sexuality after posting multiple pictures with female friends on social media.

"It does not matter who I take a picture with and post it," Meri said. "I'm either dating this guy or dating this girl. Because people can't seem to think that I can be friends—completely platonic friends—with females or males! It doesn't matter."

Meri's friend Jenn Sullivan, who co-hosted the IG Live with Meri, even said, "I recently had someone tell me that they read article that you and I are together."