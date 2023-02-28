2023 SAG Awards

Lily James Reveals Her Dating Turnoffs After Checking Out the Apps

Lily James dished on her recent experience checking out a dating app, admitting that she "despaired" over the profiles she saw. Find out why.

Mamma mia! Lily James is not impressed with the world of online dating.

The Pam & Tommy actress recently admitted to using a friend's account to check out the scene—and she did not like the caliber of profiles she saw on there. In fact, the entire experience left her completeley "despaired."

"The guys, they were rubbish," she shared during her Feb. 27 appearance on Capital Breakfast. "Sorry, guys."

Describing herself as a "serial relationshipper," the 33-year-old went on to explain that she saw a lot of people leading with soppy one-liners like "every day is a new day," something that her unlucky-in-love character in her new rom-com What's Love Got to Do with It? also experienced. 

"There's a line in the film where my character's looking at this guy and he's got a sentimental quote," she continued, "and she's like, 'He's fit enough that I'll overlook the sentimental quote.'"

Relating to the onscreen situation, Lily added, "That would be a bit of a turnoff for me."

Another move that might get a swipe left from Lily? Using random photos.

When host Roman Kemp pointed out that he's seen avid fishermen use pictures of their catch of the day as a way to impress potential matches, Lily visibly cringed and quipped, "What is that about?" 

However, as the star noted elsewhere in her interview, she does "cringe at most things."

Lily's comments about online dating comes two years after going Instagram official with Queens of the Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman. In February 2022, the Downton Abbey alum posted a picture of the musician in a carousel of vacation photos, though she did not tag him in the image. The couple attended the 2022 Oscars together that March, though they've largely refrained from sharing details about their romance.

And when it comes to her love life, Lily previously shared that she prefers hers to remain out of the spotlight. "Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in that relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids," she told Rolling Stone in 2022. "It's a story as old as time."

