These $8 Temperature Adjusting Tights Have 19,100+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is it spring yet? Whether you're sick of the winter temperatures or if you just want to step up your cold weather fashion, a reliable pair of tights is always a great addition to your wardrobe. But, where do you start? Sometimes there are almost too many options. You can spend more on rip-resistant tights, unsure how they'll actually hold up after you wear and wash them. Or you can go for an affordable option, which is always an appealing choice especially when there are 19,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews that support your purchase.
The No Nonsense Super-Opaque Control-Top Tights are just $8, but they're not your average tights. They're made using Adaptive Smart Temp technology, which uses unique polymers that adjust to temperature changes and keep you comfortable, according to the brand. Instead of pulling up your tights throughout the day, you can rely on this stay-in-place waistband for hours on hours. These tights deliver a smooth, slim look and they're available in 13 colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Keep on reading to find out why Amazon shoppers praised the No Nonsense Super-Opaque Control-Top Tights as a "magical," "miraculous," and simply "the best."
No Nonsense Super-Opaque Control-Top Tights
These temperature controlling tights come in 13 colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
If you think all tights are the same, think again and check out some of these 5-star reviews.
No Nonsense Super-Opaque Control-Top Tights Reviews
A shopper declared, "Best Tights for any price. These are my holy grail tights. If they came in more colors I would buy them out. They are comfortable, silky, don't bag. Best waistband out there. I spend 10 times more on other brands, but these are better. VERY high quality. Make them in more colors please!!!!!"
Another raved, "Obsessed! You need these. These girls are PERFECT! The control top is well made, for is perfect for my 5'7 frame. Excellent quality- highly recommend these!"
Someone gushed, "Miracle tights!! First time in YEARS trying out tights. They would always rip which is always annoying. I'm a curvy 14-16 hourglass size and purchased XL. I'm shocked the fit a little big. Not complaining at all the even cover my tummy. They're perfect for fall/winter with dresses! I feel confident, stylish and comfy. Score!!"
An Amazon shopper explained, "I searched forever for stocking that didn't run, fit well & weren't too see through. These were absolutely 10/10 in every category. I've worn them and washed multiple times and they still have great quality and life to them."
Someone reviewed, "Magically an update to old school tights!!! This product fits perfectly and automatically adjusts based on the outdoor temperature for your perfect comfort level. Nice!!!"
"These are great tights. I prefer tights to pantyhose as they usually last longer, are more comfortable, and are warmer. I've worn and washed these several times. No runs, yet! They add an extra layer of warmth with skirts/dresses in the winter. I only bought one pair to try them out, but intend to buy more," a shopper wrote.
More Amazon Tights
Everse Women's 80 Den Soft Opaque Tight
These tights come in an inclusive size range, with options from small to 3X. They're available in 20 colorways with versatile neutrals, fun bright colors, and everything in between. They have 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hanes Plus Curves Blackout Tights
These control-top tights are made with sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable. They're available in sizes ranging from 1X to 4X. They have 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CozyWow Run Resistant Soft Solid Color Semi Opaque Footed Tights
If you're looking for additional colors, these high-waisted tights come in 25 colors. They're high-quality, extremely soft, and incredibly stretchy. The CozyWow Run Resistant Tights have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
G&Y 3 Pairs Women's Sheer Tights
If you adore the sheer look, stock up with one of these three-packs. There are six colors to choose from. These tights have 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
