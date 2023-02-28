Amanda Seyfried Shares Her First Impression of Blake Lively During Mean Girls Audition

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Reveals "Mean Girls" Casting Secrets

Blake Lively can totally sit with us.

And she's already sat in the company of Amanda Seyfried back when the two actresses auditioned for Mean Girls. As The Dropout actress exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight, she recalled feeling starstruck being in the presence of Lacey Chabert and Lindsay Lohan at the audition—and was impressed when meeting Blake for the first time.

Amanda was trying out for Regina George, though it ultimately went to Rachel McAdams. Blake, on the other hand, was gunning for the role of Karen Smith, which ultimately went to Amanda.

"I was in the room with Lacey and Lindsay and Blake, and I knew Lindsay and Lacey from their movies and TV," Amanda recalled on Feb. 26 at the 2023 SAG Awards, "and I was just a little bit like, 'Oh my god. What do I do? I don't belong here 'cause I flew in from Pennsylvania or whatever.'"