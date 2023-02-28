Shop the 10 Best Blazers Under $100 From H&M, Mango, Nordstrom & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A blazer is one of the most timeless and versatile pieces you could own. It's a sophisticated look that has stood the test of time and emerges each season on the runways, in our Instagram feeds and new collections from our favorite brands and designers.

If you have yet to find the perfect blazer to add to your wardrobe, don't worry. We're taking the hours of scrolling and guesswork out of shopping for you with our roundup of the very best blazers out there. We're here to show you that blazers are essential to any closet, whether you work an office job, want to dabble in power dressing or simply want to elevate your outfit game. Blazers are an easy way to accomplish all of that!

From faux leather, oversized and boxy silhouettes to cropped blazers, the look has been reimagined from its original sophisticated simplicity— which we also can never get enough of. We've included all sorts of blazers for every style and body. Continue below to check them out.