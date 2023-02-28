Shop the 10 Best Blazers Under $100 From H&M, Mango, Nordstrom & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A blazer is one of the most timeless and versatile pieces you could own. It's a sophisticated look that has stood the test of time and emerges each season on the runways, in our Instagram feeds and new collections from our favorite brands and designers.
If you have yet to find the perfect blazer to add to your wardrobe, don't worry. We're taking the hours of scrolling and guesswork out of shopping for you with our roundup of the very best blazers out there. We're here to show you that blazers are essential to any closet, whether you work an office job, want to dabble in power dressing or simply want to elevate your outfit game. Blazers are an easy way to accomplish all of that!
From faux leather, oversized and boxy silhouettes to cropped blazers, the look has been reimagined from its original sophisticated simplicity— which we also can never get enough of. We've included all sorts of blazers for every style and body. Continue below to check them out.
Double-Breasted Jacket
We love the simplicity and versatility of this $40 blazer from H&M. The dark grey checkered print is understated enough to be worn with everything from jeans to leather pants. It's such a sophisticated look at such an affordable price. One reviewer shares, "Looks better in real life than on the model. I can say it's true oversized, but I wanted more fitted look, so I ordered S and it fits great."
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
If you need a classic, timeless and sophisticated black blazer, look no further than Amazon's The Drop collection. This long blazer ranges from sizes XX-small to 5X, and has over 5,000 positive reviews. The look is not limited to black, either! You can get it in nine other colors, from green to plaid.
Plus Oversized Tailored Blazer
Add a pop of green to your spring wardrobe with this oversized tailored blazer from boohoo. It's currently on sale for just $34, and ranges from sizes 12 to 24. The look is also available in pink and black if green is not your vibe!
Plus Oversized Wool Look Marl Coat
This wool look blazer coat can be layered with a t-shirt and some jeans or a dress for spring. It's currently on sale for over $100 off its original price, and it ranges from sizes 14 to 22. The easy-to-wear look will become a staple outerwear piece in your wardrobe.
Flowy Suit Blazer
This flowy suit blazer from Mango is perfect for spring, especially in the green, pastel purple and ivory shades. The blazer doesn't have a boxy or overly oversized silhouette, making it really flattering and delicate. The ruched sleeve detailing is like the cherry on top.
Womens Oversized Casual Blazer
If you don't have a royal blue blazer in your wardrobe yet, this one from Amazon is basically calling your name. It's affordable, vibrant and stylish, whether you wear it to brunch or the office. One reviewer shares, "This jacket is an amazing color. The fit is amazing and the sleeves are long enough for my arms!"
The Drop Women's Anouk Blazer
Add a little bit of edge to your closet with this faux leather blazer from Amazon's The Drop. This review does all the talking for this blazer: "This blazer is extremely flattering. That is hard to find these days. I purchased a small for a better fit (even though I normally wear a medium in jackets and a large in t-shirts). I had my 85-year-old mom try it on and it looked beautiful on her. I ordered a second one in the classic camel color and cannot wait to wear it. A real statement yet can be casual too. Highly recommend. My favorite purchase this year."
Chic Pursuits Emerald Green Cropped Blazer
This satiny cropped blazer is a glamorous look that will elevate your everyday attire, whether you wear it to the office or to an evening dinner. The look is on sale for just $25, too! One review shares, "I've looked everywhere for a lightweight cropped blazer and this is perfect! It's a satin type material and can be dressed up or down."
Crop Blazer
Another cute cropped blazer look is this electric blue one from Eloquii. You can wear it with the sleeves rolled up or down, layered over bodysuits or bralettes and with trousers, jeans or leather pants. The stylish possibilities are totally endless. Plus, it's on sale for just $50 instead of the usual $130 price.
Steve Madden Nika Plaid Double Breasted Blazer
This plaid double breasted blazer is a classic, sophisticated piece that you can pair with trousers, leather pants, slip skirts and more. It has an oversized fit and a simple grey plaid print that can easily be dressed up or down.
Looking for a new favorite aesthetic? Check out the plazacore trend that will have you feeling like Blair Waldorf IRL.