North West and Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie Teefey Are Feeling Saucy in Adorable TikToks

Watch : Watch North West and Selena Gomez's Sister Make Pasta!

When you're ready, come and spaghet-it, na na na na.

Selena Gomez's little sister Gracie Teefey and North West shared a pretty adorable look into their friendship by posting videos from a recent hangout where they made pasta from scratch.

As seen in a series of videos shared to North and mom Kim Kardashian's TikTok account over the weekend, Gracie and North walked viewers through the steps of making their experimental pasta, such as cracking eggs on top of flour, mixing the dough and even putting on lip gloss before getting started in the kitchen.

Gracie, who cut the dough into strips after North rolled out the mixture, shared that this was not her first time making pasta—but it wasn't exactly amore when she did it before.

"If it was a fail, does that count?" Gracie joked of her past food adventures with North's cousin Penelope Disick. "I did make it with Penelope and then I threw up after."

While the girls didn't film the final product after cutting the pasta, they did serve up some moments of impromptu singing and silliness while cooking.

During the process, they duo also shared who some their favorite singers are, including Rihanna, Ice Spice and Beyoncé.