North West and Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie Teefey Are Feeling Saucy in Adorable TikToks

When you're ready, come and spaghet-it, na na na na.
Selena Gomez's little sister Gracie Teefey and North West shared a pretty adorable look into their friendship by posting videos from a recent hangout where they made pasta from scratch.
As seen in a series of videos shared to North and mom Kim Kardashian's TikTok account over the weekend, Gracie and North walked viewers through the steps of making their experimental pasta, such as cracking eggs on top of flour, mixing the dough and even putting on lip gloss before getting started in the kitchen.
Gracie, who cut the dough into strips after North rolled out the mixture, shared that this was not her first time making pasta—but it wasn't exactly amore when she did it before.
"If it was a fail, does that count?" Gracie joked of her past food adventures with North's cousin Penelope Disick. "I did make it with Penelope and then I threw up after."
While the girls didn't film the final product after cutting the pasta, they did serve up some moments of impromptu singing and silliness while cooking.
During the process, they duo also shared who some their favorite singers are, including Rihanna, Ice Spice and Beyoncé.
Footage of North and Gracie's get-together comes after fan speculation of drama between North's aunt Kylie Jenner and Gracie's sister Selena.
It all went down after Selena said she "accidentally laminated" her eyebrows too much in a Feb. 21 TikTok Story. A few hours after Selena posted, Kylie shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories with the words "this was an accident???" written on top of her brows.
That same day, Kylie also shared a screenshot of herself and Hailey Bieber, on what appeared to be FaceTime, putting their eyebrows close up to the camera.
After social media users began to debate if this was shade towards Selena, Kylie addressed the theories herself.
"This is reaching," Kylie commented on a Feb. 22 TikTok about the claims. "No shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly."
Selena also entered the chat by commenting under the same post, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"