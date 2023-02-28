2023 SAG Awards

See the Complete List of Winners

The Traitors Reunion Teaser Shows the Aftermath of Season 1’s Shocking Finale

In the teaser for the Andy Cohen-hosted reunion for Peacock's The Traitors, dropping Feb. 28, some of the season's most sensational moments come to a head. Watch it here.

By Daniel Trainor Feb 28, 2023
Watch: Reza Farahan & Kate Chastain Talk Bravo Alliance on The Traitors

Not all the drama was left in the Scottish Highlands.

In the teaser for the Feb. 28 reunion of Peacock's The Traitors—hosted by Andy Cohen, who knows a thing or two about dramatic reunions—the cast of the Mafia-style reality show get back together to address the season's most salacious scandals. 

Unsurprisingly, much of the drama surrounds The Traitors' winner and Survivor alum Cirie Fields, with cast member Quentin Jiles telling Andy, "I feel like Cirie stabbed me in the back."

Cirie, however, isn't having any of it. 

As she points around the room at the rest of the cast, Cirie says, "I never went after you, you, you, you, you, you, you, you or any of you."

Cirie also has a wealth of unfinished business with Andie Vanacore, who Cirie turned on during the finale on the way to becoming the sole winner of the $250,000 grand prize.

Sitting across from Andie, Cirie tells her, "Our relationship was so real to me."

2023 TV Premiere Dates

As Andie becomes visibly emotional and wipes away a tear, Big Brother alum Cody Calafiore asks Cirie, "How could you do that to such a nice person?"

All Cirie can do, however, is shrug. 

Rachel Reillyanother Big Brother alum—and Below Deck's Kate Chastain also continue their feud, with Andy urging Kate, "Think of one positive thing to say about Rachel's fashions."

The Bravolebrity does her best, saying, "It's so enthusiastic."

We'll take it!

The trailer ends with The Traitors host Alan Cumming offering up an ominous warning. 

"Let the backstabbing begin," he says, "...again."

The Traitors season one reunion premieres Feb. 28 on Peacock. 

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

