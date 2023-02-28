The Traitors Reunion Teaser Shows the Aftermath of Season 1’s Shocking Finale

Watch : Reza Farahan & Kate Chastain Talk Bravo Alliance on The Traitors

Not all the drama was left in the Scottish Highlands.

In the teaser for the Feb. 28 reunion of Peacock's The Traitors—hosted by Andy Cohen, who knows a thing or two about dramatic reunions—the cast of the Mafia-style reality show get back together to address the season's most salacious scandals.

Unsurprisingly, much of the drama surrounds The Traitors' winner and Survivor alum Cirie Fields, with cast member Quentin Jiles telling Andy, "I feel like Cirie stabbed me in the back."

Cirie, however, isn't having any of it.

As she points around the room at the rest of the cast, Cirie says, "I never went after you, you, you, you, you, you, you, you or any of you."

Cirie also has a wealth of unfinished business with Andie Vanacore, who Cirie turned on during the finale on the way to becoming the sole winner of the $250,000 grand prize.

Sitting across from Andie, Cirie tells her, "Our relationship was so real to me."