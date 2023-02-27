Paris Hilton's New Family Photo With Kathy Hilton and Baby Phoenix Perfectly Showcases a Mother's Love

Kisses from grandma are always worth the wait.
More than a month after Paris Hilton, 42, and Carter Reum, 42, welcomed their first child via surrogate, the heiress is making sure baby boy Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum receives lots of love from his extended family.
Need proof? Paris recently invited her mom Kathy Hilton, 63, to participate in a photoshoot with her son. The results showcase three generations of unconditional love as Kathy plants a giant kiss on Phoenix's forehead while he rests comfortably on Paris' shoulders.
"My husband Rick and I are so overwhelmed & filled with joy to share our newest grandson, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum," Kathy wrote on Instagram Feb. 23. "We are so thrilled for Paris & Carter & look forward to all the happy memories we will make as a family."
The family moment comes after Paris revealed that her mom didn't know about baby Phoenix's arrival until several days after his birth.
"Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old," Paris shared on her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris Feb. 22. "It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."
But as she continues her motherhood journey, Paris can't help but share a glimpse into her new chapter. And yes, it's hard not to gush about her baby boy.
"I'm so obsessed with my little angel," she told Glamour U.K. earlier this month. "When he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He's such a good baby."
While her schedule still may be jam-packed, Paris is trying her best to focus on the simple life.
"I just want to enjoy my life with my family and be normal," Paris told the publication. "My mom has always said to me, ‘Paris you've worked so hard, you've achieved so much, just sit back and smell the roses and enjoy it.' I don't know, I just finally feel like I'm building a real life and I'm really living."