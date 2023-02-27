Paris Hilton's New Family Photo With Kathy Hilton and Baby Phoenix Perfectly Showcases a Mother's Love

Watch : Paris Hilton REVEALS Her Baby Boy's Name

Kisses from grandma are always worth the wait.

More than a month after Paris Hilton, 42, and Carter Reum, 42, welcomed their first child via surrogate, the heiress is making sure baby boy Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum receives lots of love from his extended family.

Need proof? Paris recently invited her mom Kathy Hilton, 63, to participate in a photoshoot with her son. The results showcase three generations of unconditional love as Kathy plants a giant kiss on Phoenix's forehead while he rests comfortably on Paris' shoulders.

"My husband Rick and I are so overwhelmed & filled with joy to share our newest grandson, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum," Kathy wrote on Instagram Feb. 23. "We are so thrilled for Paris & Carter & look forward to all the happy memories we will make as a family."



The family moment comes after Paris revealed that her mom didn't know about baby Phoenix's arrival until several days after his birth.