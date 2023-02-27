Matthew McConaughey’s Look-Alike Sons Are All Grown Up In Rare Picture

Watch : Matthew McConaughey Voices Elvis Presley in Netflix Animated Series

When it comes to giving haircuts Matthew McConaughey is just alright, alright, alright.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star's wife Camila Alves recently showed off his skills as he grabbed a pair of scissors and gave their youngest son Livingston, 10, a big trim.

As seen in a photo shared to Instagram Feb. 26, Matthew might be a better actor than barber being the cut featured a choppy look with locks at different lengths. Camila—who also shares son Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13, with the Oscar winner—captioned the post, "Then this happened…"

And let it be known she hasn't shared the finished result just yet.

The moment was one that drew in teasing from fans. One Instagram user wrote, "Why o why - Matthew has many talents - but I guess haircuts isn't one of them." Meanwhile another added, "Oh noooo! Not the dreaded ‘dad haircut'!!!!"