Friends Reunion Proves Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Are Each Other's Lobsters

Watch : Courteney Cox Receives Star On Walk Of Fame With Friends By Her Side

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow are never on a break when it comes to their real-life friendship.

The Friends castmates reunited on Feb. 27 to witness Courteney, 58, receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Just like old times, the trio shared plenty of laughs as Jennifer, 54, and Lisa, 59, delievered a humorous yet heartfelt speech in celebration of their co-star's major career milestone.

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters," began Jennifer, before Lisa noted how Courteney has "been that way since we met almost 30 years ago" on the set of their NBC sit-com.

"No, not 30 years—that's a typo," Jennifer then quipped, prompting a chuckle from the crowd. "Anyway, to be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving [and] interested in everything about you."

After hilariously recalling how Courteney was "the only famous one" in the cast when they started on Friends in 1994, Jennifer praised the Scream actress for her humility and how she "instilled into all of us to support each other, to love one another."