RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Tell What 200 Episodes Means for the LGBTQ Community

Watch : RuPaul's Drag Race Stars on Working With Ariana Grande

Two hundred laps later and still going strong.

RuPaul's Drag Race just crossed a major milestone, so to celebrate the reality competition's 200th episode, MTV threw RuPaul a televised ball and a party at Heart WeHo on Feb. 24.

Among the Drag Race royalty in attendance were season 15 sisters Sasha Colby and Marcia Marcia Marcia, who exclusively told E! News what the moment meant for themselves and the LGBTQ community.

"Two hundred episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race means 200 times that people could learn to not be ignorant," Sasha explained. "Two hundred times where we got to finally be normalized, our art got to be celebrated, and people who are really hard-working drag queens get to have their flowers."

For her part, Marcia Marcia Marcia reflected on what Drag Race's legacy means amid anti-drag legislation in some states.

"With everything going on politically right now, I think for a franchise like this to have reached a 200th episode is a really big deal," she noted. "It is tangible proof that people in this country love drag and that people love queerness. Anybody trying to silence that or negate that is blatantly incorrect."