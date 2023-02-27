RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Tell What 200 Episodes Means for the LGBTQ Community

Two hundred laps later and still going strong.
RuPaul's Drag Race just crossed a major milestone, so to celebrate the reality competition's 200th episode, MTV threw RuPaul a televised ball and a party at Heart WeHo on Feb. 24.
Among the Drag Race royalty in attendance were season 15 sisters Sasha Colby and Marcia Marcia Marcia, who exclusively told E! News what the moment meant for themselves and the LGBTQ community.
"Two hundred episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race means 200 times that people could learn to not be ignorant," Sasha explained. "Two hundred times where we got to finally be normalized, our art got to be celebrated, and people who are really hard-working drag queens get to have their flowers."
For her part, Marcia Marcia Marcia reflected on what Drag Race's legacy means amid anti-drag legislation in some states.
"With everything going on politically right now, I think for a franchise like this to have reached a 200th episode is a really big deal," she noted. "It is tangible proof that people in this country love drag and that people love queerness. Anybody trying to silence that or negate that is blatantly incorrect."
Sasha went on to win the night's main challenge on TV and followed it up with a live drag show in West Hollywood. She also shared what fans have missed out on due to the network's shortened, 60-minute episodes.
"We had an amazing conversation with the Old Gays," Sasha recalled. "We all got to ask certain questions to them and really just talk one-on-one to understand if we are lucky enough to get old, it's a blessing. Especially for us queer people."
She continued, "Hearing the facts, the advice they gave us was so great. Going through life without regrets. Not feeling like you held back, which is a really big thing later on in life. Hearing that at that point in the competition was really effective."
Still, once the 90-minute episodes return March 10, fans can expect more of the show they know and love (Drag Race, which first premiered on Logo in 2009, has aired super-sized episodes alongside aftershow Untucked since its move to VH1—its home before MTV—in season 10 in 2018).
"It's gonna get really good," Sasha confirmed. "The momentum's gonna pick up. Hopefully, it'll give old school Drag Race seasons—a lot of shade and a lot of fierce drag."
See how season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race plays out, Fridays on MTV.