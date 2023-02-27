Jennifer Coolidge’s Dream Marvel Superpower Will (Literally) Blow You Away

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge's Dream Marvel Superpower Is WHAT?!

Jennifer Coolidge undoubtedly deserves her own throne—but if she had it her way, it'd be a porcelain throne.

After telling E! News she'd be down to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the White Lotus star revealed what her ideal superpower would be if she starred in one of the blockbusters.

"I would have a toilet in my house that had very high power underneath it," she exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight at the 2023 SAG Awards. "And when anyone came to sit on it, they got shot into the universe."

But in this universe, Jennifer already has a superpower... her acting chops, which led to her walking away with a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for White Lotus.

It's a moment the 61-year-old doesn't take for granted.

"I want you all to know that I am just so grateful, so grateful," Jennifer said after accepting her first SAG trophy in front of her peers on Feb. 26. "You know, you can give money to friends and do nice things for them—and people love money—and I do whatever I can when your friends are broke."