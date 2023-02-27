Why Heather Rae El Moussa's Stepkids Are Missing Her After She and Tarek El Moussa Welcomed Son

The El Moussa tribe keeps growing, but another expansion is on hold—at least for now.
After Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed son Tristan on Jan. 31, the Selling Sunset star isn't sure she wants to have another one, exclusively telling E! News, "Right now, it's a no for me."
Heather explained that juggling her family—which already includes stepkids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7—and her bustling professional life may present quite the challenge.
"I'm on maternity leave, but soon-ish I will be going back and focusing on work," she shared. "I have to see how I can balance everything. Having Taylor and Brayden, a husband, a dog, career and new baby. I'm going to see how we can balance it before we decide."
As for how Taylor and Brayden—who Tarek shares with ex-wife Christina Hall—are adjusting to having their new baby brother around, it hasn't been a totally seamless transition.
After all, Heather has been stretched thin since the new baby's arrival, especially after Tristan experienced some early health struggles, including jaundice and cheek ties.
"A lot of my time has been with the baby," Heather said. "Tarek has really stepped up in the daddy role and puts them to bed every night, takes them on little trips and things because it's hard for me to leave right now. Brayden definitely said he's missing me. But I know that time will pass. The newborn phase is always the hardest."
It takes a village—and they've got a mighty one in their corner.
"We have a lot of help from family," she noted. "Our moms have been incredible. I have never appreciated my mom and mother-in-law as much as I do now. It's just very comforting to have them around."
Heather's maternity journey will play out on the family's new reality show, The Flipping El Moussas, premiering March 2 at 8 p.m. on HGTV.