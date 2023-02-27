Why Heather Rae El Moussa's Stepkids Are Missing Her After She and Tarek El Moussa Welcomed Son

Watch : Do Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa Want More Kids? They Say…

The El Moussa tribe keeps growing, but another expansion is on hold—at least for now.

After Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed son Tristan on Jan. 31, the Selling Sunset star isn't sure she wants to have another one, exclusively telling E! News, "Right now, it's a no for me."

Heather explained that juggling her family—which already includes stepkids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7—and her bustling professional life may present quite the challenge.

"I'm on maternity leave, but soon-ish I will be going back and focusing on work," she shared. "I have to see how I can balance everything. Having Taylor and Brayden, a husband, a dog, career and new baby. I'm going to see how we can balance it before we decide."

As for how Taylor and Brayden—who Tarek shares with ex-wife Christina Hall—are adjusting to having their new baby brother around, it hasn't been a totally seamless transition.