See Joseph Gordon Levitt Make His Poker Face Debut as Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Is in Big Trouble

Poker Face's Charlie Cale has found herself in yet another sticky situation—only this time she's banged up worse than ever before.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Peacock series' March 2 episode, Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) wakes up in a strange motel after an apparent car accident. "Where am I?" a bruised and battered Charlie asks as two men—Jimmy (David Castaneda) and Trey (Joseph Gordon Levitt)—stand over her.
As it turns out, they found her outside a motel and brought her in. When Charlie tries to sit up, a loud cracking sounds escapes her body, causing her to scream in pain, "Oh f--k! My leg. Oh my god, my everything!"
Which forces Jimmy to as, "Do you know what happened to you? Come on, think hard."
Charlie struggles to remember. "So, I was on the road and you were there," she says, pointing to a stuffed deer head. "There were headlights and they were coming right at me."
some pieces of her memory are easier to grasp. "Just lights," she recalls, "and then my entire body exploded in pain and I saw a bunch of stars and just as I was headed for the light, I was a kid again."
Fans will have to tune in to find out exactly what happened to Charlie, and to see if she can survive the night stranded in the motel with her questionable new companions.
In addition to Levitt and Castaneda, the episode, titled "Escape From S--t Mountain," also features a guest appearance by Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu.
Check out the preview above, and watch new episodes of Poker Face Thursdays on Peacock.
