The Plazacore Trend Will Have You Feeling Like Blair Waldorf IRL

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While the plazacore trend made its grand entrance as a fall fashion favorite, we're making a case for its return to everyone's spring wardrobe.

The plazacore aesthetic, inspired by our favorite fictional it-girls from Gossip Girl and Breakfast At Tiffany's to Eloise at the Plaza and more, is a crossover between glam, maximalist and preppy styles. For spring, we urge you to get more playful and bold with the classy, sophisticated trend, which we know Blair Waldorf would certainly approve of. Think tweed, vibrant houndstooth jackets, bejeweled accessories, Mary Janes, heeled loafers, neutrals, pastels and the list goes on...

Plazacore is all about luxury, opulence and eye-catching materials and designs, but you don't need to break the bank to achieve a look that Upper East Siders would approve of. We've rounded up a bunch of pieces that prove the trend is super wearable and affordable for the spring. Shop them all below.