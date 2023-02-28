The Plazacore Trend Will Have You Feeling Like Blair Waldorf IRL

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While the plazacore trend made its grand entrance as a fall fashion favorite, we're making a case for its return to everyone's spring wardrobe.
The plazacore aesthetic, inspired by our favorite fictional it-girls from Gossip Girl and Breakfast At Tiffany's to Eloise at the Plaza and more, is a crossover between glam, maximalist and preppy styles. For spring, we urge you to get more playful and bold with the classy, sophisticated trend, which we know Blair Waldorf would certainly approve of. Think tweed, vibrant houndstooth jackets, bejeweled accessories, Mary Janes, heeled loafers, neutrals, pastels and the list goes on...
Plazacore is all about luxury, opulence and eye-catching materials and designs, but you don't need to break the bank to achieve a look that Upper East Siders would approve of. We've rounded up a bunch of pieces that prove the trend is super wearable and affordable for the spring. Shop them all below.
Superdown Madeline Blazer Dress
This blazer dress is simple, practical and sophisticated. The blazer design is perfectly preppy, and can be dressed up with some point-toe heels or made edgy with a pair of platform loafers. No matter how you style the look, it's a plazacore wardrobe staple.
Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons
The plazacore aesthetic is all about luxe materials and playful designs. This tweed jacket fits the requirements, but is still totally wearable for the everyday. It has jewel buttons and faux fur sleeves. Whether you pair it with a simple black dress or a pair of flowing trousers, it'll add a luxurious feel to any look.
Boiled Wool Look Cardigan
This purple wool look cardigan has a flattering fitted waist and eye-catching round sleeves. It's the perfect look to dress casually with jeans or trousers and ballet flats, but if you're going for major girly-girl vibes as your favorite from Gossip Girl would, you can also pair the cardigan with a midi slip skirt, kitten heels and lots of pearls.
Tweed Shorts
These light blue tweed shorts are so cute and perfect for the spring. You can pair the look with a simple white blouse or button-down and a pair of ballet flats or pumps for a perfectly plazacore ensemble.
Escalier Women's Silk Blouse
A white silk blouse is a must-have if you want to wear the plazacore look into spring. You can pair the top with trousers, skirts, kitten heels, loafers and so much more. It's the perfect sophisticated look for any occasion.
Lacey Heart Ruffle Ankle Sock
No plazacore-inspired look would be complete without a pair of frilly white socks. They're so much better than a boring pair of white socks and easily elevate any outfit.
Kimberley - Black
These platform loafer heels will have you feeling like the main character. It's an edgy take on a typically classic, preppy look, which we're totally obsessed with.
Patent Buckled Mary Jane Flats - Black
A pair of Mary Jane flats are a plazacore wardrobe essential. They're so easy to dress up or down, while adding a timeless elegance to any look. These patent black buckled flats from Charles & Keith are such an affordable pair.
Florencia Peep Toe Platform
These bold peep toe platform heels are all the glam your plazacore wardrobe needs. They're also on sale for under $100, and reviews say they're a totally comfy pair of platform stilettos!
TINSTREE Platform Loafers
Nothing says preppy quite like a pair of loafers. This on-sale pair from Amazon is super affordable and elevated with its chunky gold chain detailing and platform sole.
8 Other Reasons Pearl Shoulder Bag
Pearls, anyone? This chic pearl shoulder bag is so cute and playful. It's the perfect accessory to complete any plazacore-inspired ensemble that is anything but boring, whether you're wearing a blazer dress or matching tweed set.
Let's Go Out Later Beige Braided Crossbody Bag
This braided crossbody bag looks luxe and expensive, but it's only $42 at Lulus. It's the perfect everyday bag that's elevated with gold hardware and chain detailing. The perfect timeless and sophisticated look!
Cute Heart Shape Small Handle Satchel Crossbody Purse
Channel ultimate girly-girl style with this small heart shaped purse that comes in an array of adorable colors. In true plazacore fashion, we're going with the pink. The look is on sale for just $30, and it has over 1,200 positive reviews on Amazon.
Yoko Bow
Obviously, no plazacore look is complete without hair accessories. Whether you wear your hair in an updo, braid or in a cute half-up, half-down style, you can complete the look with this pink bow from Free People.
BEAYFILY 4 Pack Pearls Fashion Headbands
Add a fashionable finishing touch to any plazacore look with these pearl headbands. You can stack them for an over-the-top pearl look or wear them on their own for something dainty and delicate.
