Angela Bassett Did the Thing and Shared Her True Thoughts on Ariana DeBose's BAFTAs Rap

Watch : Angela Bassett REACTS to Ariana DeBose's Viral BAFTA Rap

Angela Bassett was flattered when Ariana DeBose did the thing.

ICYMI: The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star received a shoutout from Ariana in a performance celebrating female nominees at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. "Angela Bassett did the thing / Viola Davis, my Woman King," Ariana rapped during the Feb. 19 ceremony. "Blanchett, Cate—you're a genius / Jamie Lee, you are all of us."

The musical number quickly went viral and garnered a mix of reactions ranging from praise to criticism. So, where does Angela stand?

"It was fun to hear all the names celebrated and pronounced," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25. "It's always good to hear your name."

The Oscar nominee added, "I loved it. I love Ariana."

In fact, Angela was so delighted by the buzzy rap that she referenced it while accepting the Entertainer of the Year award later that night. Taking the stage, the 64-year-old joked as she recreated Ariana's shoulder shimmy, "I guess Angela Bassett did the thing."