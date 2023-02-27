TikToker Emira D'Spain Documents Her Gender Confirmation Surgery

Emira D'Spain is celebrating a major milestone.
The beauty influencer shared a video to social media, documenting her journey to getting gender confirmation surgery—a procedure that "provides for aesthetic and functional female genitalia," per the University of Michigan Health.
"Come with me to get a vagina," the 25-year-old said in a Feb. 26 TikTok vlog. "Today I officially get gender confirmation surgery and, you guys, I'm really excited."
Emira expressed that the night before going under the knife was "super emotional," as she enjoyed a dinner with her loved ones, adding, "I literally feel so blessed."
Flash forward to the day of, when Emira headed to the hospital in New York City, telling followers, "My whole family came with me. I am going to be in the hospital for a week."
Sharing sweet moments pre-surgery, the TikToker said, "My best friends came to wish me good luck and my mom helped me take off all my jewelry."
Emira explained to followers what the day meant to her.
"For those of you who don't know, gender confirmation surgery is something I have wanted since I was literally like 10," she revealed. "It's a very lengthy, intense recovery but if anyone can do it, it's 1,000 percent me."
The Victoria Secret model showed footage of herself in the hospital bed, drinking an ice coffee and brushing her hair, noting, "I still gotta look cute and feel like a baddie."
Giving a nod to her followers, Emira concluded her video, "I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the love you've shown me and I can't wait for this next chapter of my life."
The Manhattan-based star said she was wary to share the news, but decided to be honest with her fans.
"Debated whether or not I would talk about this for a really long time, but you all have been with me through SO much I felt that it was imperative I share this side of my life," she wrote in part on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in the hospital Feb. 25. "I don't talk too much about being trans online, because I choose to not center my entire platform around my gender identity (not that there's anything wrong with that), I just find that being trans is only a small percentage of who I am."
Acknowledging the support and messages she receives daily from followers, Emira labeled their kinds words and inspiring stories as "the reason I am sharing this post."
Emira continued, "Today marks a huge day in my life and in my journey but it's also such a small blip in the grand scheme of things."
"I don't even have words to express my gratitude," she concluded. "But I'll leave with this: You matter where you are in life or what your journey is, I am living proof that if you actually believe in yourself, everything is possible."