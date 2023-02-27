TikToker Emira D'Spain Documents Her Gender Confirmation Surgery

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey Team Up With Daughters in TikTok Video

Emira D'Spain is celebrating a major milestone.

The beauty influencer shared a video to social media, documenting her journey to getting gender confirmation surgery—a procedure that "provides for aesthetic and functional female genitalia," per the University of Michigan Health.

"Come with me to get a vagina," the 25-year-old said in a Feb. 26 TikTok vlog. "Today I officially get gender confirmation surgery and, you guys, I'm really excited."

Emira expressed that the night before going under the knife was "super emotional," as she enjoyed a dinner with her loved ones, adding, "I literally feel so blessed."

Flash forward to the day of, when Emira headed to the hospital in New York City, telling followers, "My whole family came with me. I am going to be in the hospital for a week."

Sharing sweet moments pre-surgery, the TikToker said, "My best friends came to wish me good luck and my mom helped me take off all my jewelry."

Emira explained to followers what the day meant to her.