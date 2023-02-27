Headed Towards a Tropical Beach Destination for Spring Break? Here's What to Pack

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If this gloomy weather has you feeling extra excited for spring break, we're right with you. All we can think about is transporting to a tropical island destination and sipping cold beverages on the beach, getting a sun-kissed glow from the sun and feeling sand beneath our toes.

If you're similarly daydreaming about your spring break trip to the beach, we're helping you get even more excited and prepared for the occasion. We rounded up a few of our must-have travel essentials for a tropical beach getaway. From functional packing cubes and filtered water bottles to adorable matching sets and bathing suits, shop them all below.