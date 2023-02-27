Headed Towards a Tropical Beach Destination for Spring Break? Here's What to Pack

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If this gloomy weather has you feeling extra excited for spring break, we're right with you. All we can think about is transporting to a tropical island destination and sipping cold beverages on the beach, getting a sun-kissed glow from the sun and feeling sand beneath our toes.
If you're similarly daydreaming about your spring break trip to the beach, we're helping you get even more excited and prepared for the occasion. We rounded up a few of our must-have travel essentials for a tropical beach getaway. From functional packing cubes and filtered water bottles to adorable matching sets and bathing suits, shop them all below.
BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes
Packing cubes are an essential for keeping your suitcase organized. They make the packing experience so much easier! This set of eight packing cubes on Amazon has over 15,000 positive reviews, one saying, "A friend turned me on to packing cubes right before a trip out west and I'll never pack another way again! These came in the perfect sizes to fit into my carry on sized luggage. Cute pattern too! They all fold up nicely for storage as well. I've never felt more organized while living out of a suitcase."
HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote
This bestselling beach tote bag from Amazon is cute and functional. It's spacious enough for all your beach day essentials, and comes in so many stylish and vibrant colors. One reviewer shares, "I brought this bag on my honeymoon to Jamaica and it served as my personal item on the plane and my beach bag. It was spacious and held my towel, book, and sunscreens. I love that sand doesn't stick to the bottom, and it was easy to shake any residual sand out of the bag. I also threw this in the washing machine on cold and air dried it and it came out perfect!"
Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen Mousse
You know you're going to want to avoid a sunburn at all costs while on your trip. This Vacation sunscreen mousse makes applying sunscreen fun and easy. The vegan formula is made with eco-friendly propellants and is reef compliant. It's also water resistant for up to 80 minutes!
The Moment Yellow Maxi Skirt
This yellow maxi skirt and matching top will have you living out your tropical vacation style daydreams. It's the perfect look for a beachside dinner. The pastel yellow shade will compliment your vacation glowing skin so nicely, too!
CUPSHE Women's V Neck Floral Ruffle Plus Size Bikini Top Bathing Suit with Adjustable Strap
This floral ruffle bikini top has great coverage, is affordable and super stylish. The matching bottoms are just as cute! One reviewer shares, "I love this swimsuit! It fits well and looks good too. Nice quality fabric!"
It Ends with Us: A Novel (1)
If you're looking for a good read to accompany you while you lounge on the beach, Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends with Us is a stellar option. The romance novel is being adapted into a movie soon, too, so it's obviously a must-read.
Malee Crochet Knit Swim Cover-Up
Looking for an affordable and cute swim cover-up that will go with all your swimsuits? Snag this white crochet knit cover-up from Cupshe for just $23. One reviewer shares, "This is gorgeous! Runs true to size. Can't wait to wear it in Aruba."
Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion
If you find yourself with a painful sunburn, you'll be glad to have packed an after sun lotion. This one from Sun Bum is super effective, and smells amazing. One reviewer shares, "Got very sunburnt my first day in florida. And this saved my vacation! Makes the burn go right away. And leaves your skin silky smooth. Smells great too!"
Ballast Beach Pillow
If you didn't think you needed an inflatable beach pillow, think again. The Ballast Beach Pillow will elevate your beach lounging game completely. It's a functional and comfortable pillow that isn't too heavy to carry around. One reviewer even shares, "I like to have a pillow when lounging on the beach - perfect for laying on the sand or on your lounger. Comes with me on all beach vacations."
Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw
It's always a smart idea to have a filtered water bottle on hand while traveling. Staying hydrated is a travel must! This reusable filtered water bottle from Brita is the sustainable and budget-friendly option that will come in handy on the beach, especially.
Pillow Soft Slide Cloud Slippers
For a pair of comfy slides you can wear on the beach, around the pool or strolling around, these cloud slippers from Amazon are a cute and affordable option. They're on sale for just $12, and come in eight different colors.
