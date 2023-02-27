Kate Middleton Takes Style Note From Princess Diana With Bold Red Look

Kate Middleton ruled the sidelines in red.
While attending the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match on Feb. 25, the newly crowned Princess of Wales wowed in a bright red and white houndstooth coat that was a chic nod to one of Princess Diana's boldest style moments.
There's no denying all eyes were on the Catherine Walker & Co. wool coat, as it featured a double-breasted silhouette, pointed collars and oversized red buttons. Kate kept the rest of her attire understated, wearing a simple black turtleneck and matching pantyhose.
But Princess Diana, who wasn't afraid to take a few fashion risks, paired her bold Moschino coat with a black-and-white houndstooth pencil skirt, red-tipped pumps and a wide-brim hat—complete with a veil for added drama.
The late royal first wore her head-turning coat to the christening of Princess Eugenie in December 1990 and loved the piece so much that she recycled it a few times, including during her official visit to Canada in 1991.
Kate followed in Princess Diana's footsteps in that regard as well, as she originally wore her Catherine Walker coat during a 2018 Stockholm visit when she was pregnant with Prince Louis. But of course, Kate has been repurposing pieces from her closet for years.
Kate's nod to Princess Diana wasn't the only meaning behind her swoon-worthy look either.
For the event, Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, she pinned a diamond rose brooch to her coat's collar that showed her support for England. After all, the team's uniforms have a red rose motif placed on the jerseys. Plus, Kate wore the accessory in a video encouraging the women's rugby team last October.
