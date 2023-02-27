Kate Middleton Takes Style Note From Princess Diana With Bold Red Look

Watch : Celebrating Kate Middleton's BOLDER & BRIGHTER Style

Kate Middleton ruled the sidelines in red.

While attending the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby match on Feb. 25, the newly crowned Princess of Wales wowed in a bright red and white houndstooth coat that was a chic nod to one of Princess Diana's boldest style moments.

There's no denying all eyes were on the Catherine Walker & Co. wool coat, as it featured a double-breasted silhouette, pointed collars and oversized red buttons. Kate kept the rest of her attire understated, wearing a simple black turtleneck and matching pantyhose.

But Princess Diana, who wasn't afraid to take a few fashion risks, paired her bold Moschino coat with a black-and-white houndstooth pencil skirt, red-tipped pumps and a wide-brim hat—complete with a veil for added drama.

The late royal first wore her head-turning coat to the christening of Princess Eugenie in December 1990 and loved the piece so much that she recycled it a few times, including during her official visit to Canada in 1991.