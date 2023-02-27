Model Abby Choi Dead at 28: Ex-Husband and In-Laws Charged With Murder

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder.

New details have emerged about model Abby Choi's tragic death.

The influencer's ex-husband Alex Kwong, 28, was arrested and charged with murder over the weekend in Hong Kong, police superintendent Alan Chung confirmed (via Associated Press). Alex was taken into police custody after Abby's body parts were found in a refrigerator, the outlet reported, while a skull, that police believe to be the 28-year-old's, was found in a pot inside of a home in the Hong Kong's Tai Po district.

Alex's father Kwong Kau, 65, and brother Anthony Kwong, 31, have also been charged with Abby's murder while Alex's mother Jenny Li, 63, is currently facing "one count of perverting the course of justice," according to the AP.

E! News has reached out to the Hong Kong Police Force for details and to see if the accused have obtained legal representation but has not yet heard back.

Alex and his family members appeared in court on Feb. 28, public broadcaster RTHK reported via CNN.