Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Must-Haves for People on the Go

We interviewed Crystal Kung Minkoff because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from brands Crystal is a paid spokesperson for including SHEERGEAR, and Milk Boutique. Crystal is the co-founder of Real Coco. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Crystal Kung Minkoff is a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, activist, mother, and the co-founder/CEO of Real Coco. Real Coco is an organic and sustainable coconut water brand with products that the Bravo star relies on to thrive during her busiest days. In an exclusive E! interview, Crystal shared the must-haves that she can't live without.

Of course, Real Coco is one of Crystal's essentials. She also recommended these classic Superga sneakers, which come in a ton of colors and have 5,200+ 5-star reviews. Crystal shared her self-care favorites including this super-hydrating body scrub and non-toxic hand soap.

Keep on reading to learn more about Crystal's must-haves and why she loves each product.