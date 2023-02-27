Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Must-Haves for People on the Go

We interviewed Crystal Kung Minkoff because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from brands Crystal is a paid spokesperson for including SHEERGEAR, and Milk Boutique. Crystal is the co-founder of Real Coco. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Crystal Kung Minkoff is a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, activist, mother, and the co-founder/CEO of Real Coco. Real Coco is an organic and sustainable coconut water brand with products that the Bravo star relies on to thrive during her busiest days. In an exclusive E! interview, Crystal shared the must-haves that she can't live without.
Of course, Real Coco is one of Crystal's essentials. She also recommended these classic Superga sneakers, which come in a ton of colors and have 5,200+ 5-star reviews. Crystal shared her self-care favorites including this super-hydrating body scrub and non-toxic hand soap.
Keep on reading to learn more about Crystal's must-haves and why she loves each product.
8 Things Crystal Kung Minkoff Can't Live Without
Real Coco Original Coconut Water
"I'm always on the go, and making sure that I get all of my nutrients isn't always easy. That's why I drink Real Coco organic coconut water. It has a ton of natural electrolytes and vitamin C, which has a slew of antioxidant properties. This can help keep your skin firm and youthful-looking."
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Polish
"LA can be super dry and Osea Undaria Algae Body Polish keeps my skin hydrated and soft. It has a floral lavender and lemongrass scent. It's heaven."
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
"I love my Superga sneakers. They're super versatile and always comfortable. I think I have every color."
Crystal's pick has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'AVANT Collective High Performing Hand Soap
"After having our kids, we wanted products to be non-toxic, highly effective, but still fabulously stylish. L'AVANT has managed to make their household products into works of art."
MDSUN Super Brightening Mask
"Not all masks are created equal! I struggle with hyperpigmentation, and this mask leaves my skin radiant, bright, and glowing."
PQL Club
"I've joined the bandwagon and have become obsessed with Pickleball. I love PQL Club because they have outfits that you can move in and look great in, too!"
Crystal Minkoff x Milk Boutique / Embroidered Monogram Hoodie and Embroidered High Waisted Sweatpants
"I think of myself as an unpaid Uber driver with my kids, and being comfortable all day long is a must. This sweatsuit is the cutest and oh-so cozy. The magenta is my favorite!"
SHEERGEAR x Crystal Kung Minkoff tote
"Our family is very active and having the perfect bag to carry the many (MANY!) sports we all play is important. I'm obsessed with this SHEERGEAR tote; it's classic with a pop of color. It's perfect for any beach vacation, pool day, traveling, or just every day. And best of all, it's so easy to clean!"
If you want to do more Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-inspired shopping, you'll love these Amazon picks from Kyle Richards.